Are Emma and Blake From Selling Sunset Still Together?

If there’s one cast member from Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset’ whose love life has been shrouded in controversy and rumors ever since she first came across our screens, it’s Emma Leigh Hernan. After all, not only was she once briefly engaged to fellow realtor Peter Cornell, but she also had a liaison with client Micah McDonald and was later accused of being involved with a married man. The proud entrepreneur has always vehemently denied the latter, moving forward from which season 9 revealed her complex romantic affiliation with real estate developer heir Blake Davis.

Emma Hernan and Blake Davis Had Their Fair Share of Differences

Blake Davis first came across Emma Hernan on social media in late 2022 and decided to send her a private message in the hopes of garnering her attention, but said he was ignored. According to his own accounts, he had asked if she was married because he didn’t want to mess with anyone’s happily ever after, but thought that “if she had a boyfriend, I can fix that.” He admits that he messaged her again 13 months later, and she finally replied, scheduling their first date on short notice. They met for dinner just before Christmas 2023. During the date, Emma mentioned she was going to her hometown of Boston, Massachusetts, for the holidays, so Blake immediately offered to drop her off on his way home to Atlanta, Georgia. He said he had no idea where Boston was, but he had assumed there wouldn’t be any issues since he was flying via his private jet and wanted to spend more time with his date.

Little did either of them know that he would get stuck due to the weather, resulting in them spending a lot more time together, getting to know one another on a deeper level, and becoming an official couple. Emma understood early on that Blake brought genuine joy to her life and shared her dream of having a family one day. The truth is, he doesn’t eat healthily, despite her running a plant-based business, and he conceded that every day with her taught him something new. However, their work became their most significant issue. As per Emma, he didn’t want her to work at all; in fact, he allegedly got controlling, obsessive, and possessive whenever she even spoke of her career, so she chose to part ways with him. This came long after he had her name tattooed on his ring finger (within 3 weeks of dating), surprised her with a puppy, and went down on one knee in her home. Her reply to his spontaneous proposal – he didn’t even have a ring – was also no.



Emma Hernan and Blake Davis Are Still Head Over Heels in Love

While Emma does have an on-and-off relationship with Blake, it did briefly seem like their split in the summer of 2025 was for good, owing to how determined she seemed to lead a “single” life. However, from what we can tell, it appears that they are currently together, deeply in love, and seemingly stronger than ever before. Blake’s feed is primarily composed of pictures of him and his girlfriend, starting with his first post in April 2024 and continuing through to his most recent one in October 2025. In fact, it appears as if in the past few months, Emma and Blake have spent the majority of their free time exploring different parts of the world in luxury together. They seemingly traveled to their favorite spot around the Bahamas in early fall and have since visited the Turks and Caicos Islands, a British Overseas Territory.

Despite all the outside noise and the ups and downs within their relationship, the couple appears perfectly content today, even referring to one another as the love of their lives. Neither of them is shy about expressing how they feel about one another – or to one another, in case of any issues – which is honestly what makes them really strong today. However, it is essential to note that Emma’s relationship with Blake has caused a rift in her friendship with Chrishell Stause, who admitted to never liking him for her once-best friend. While Blake has conceded he and Emma have had tumultuous times due to long-distance as well as personal matters, he also stated he “regretfully referred to G Flip” as Chrishell’s “wife.”

Blake then asserted he has since respectfully been using their preferred pronouns, yet Chrishell indicated via an Instagram comment in May 2025 that their issues go much deeper. Nevertheless, despite all the drama and brief breaks in her romance, Emma continues to stand by her man because she believes him to be the right person for her. She is in love, and she understandably doesn’t want anyone else to dictate or judge her life. The fact that he, too, has stood by her through thick and thin only makes their involvement even more sincerely romantic.