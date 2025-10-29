Is Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet Leaving the Oppenheim Group?

If there’s one thing nobody can deny, it’s that Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet is the most beloved cast member of Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset’ owing to her sheer passion, her empathy, and her grace. However, she did seemingly reach a breaking point during the filming of season 9 owing to the fact that the past couple of years have been really hard for her on a personal level. Not only has she been struggling to start a family with her husband, Romain Bonnet, but she also lost one of her dogs, had drama with a co-star, and had her home broken into.

Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet Wondered if it Was Time For Her to Move On

A proud Los Angeles realtor with over 15 years of experience, Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet has undoubtedly set herself apart in the industry with her inimitable work ethic, integrity, and honesty. She kick-started her career with Shorewood Realtors in 2008, only to move on after 3 years and eventually join The Oppenheim Group as it was being established in 2014. She has thus been with the organization every step of the way, which has further helped the brokers/co-owners/her friends Jason and Brett Oppenheim have complete trust in her.

After all, Mary’s dedication to her profession has always been consistent. However, the environment began to change for her in 2023/2024 when she became embroiled in drama. She and Chelsea Lazkani have not seen eye-to-eye since, and even her subsequent efforts to be cordial in social situations were met with cold shoulders and icy disregard. That’s when she decided to move on while paying no heed to those who brought nothing to her table, only for everything to turn upside down as her home was robbed in early 2025. Mary and Romain had reportedly just left home when burglars broke in, stealing not only items like handbags, heirlooms, and jewelry, approximately worth $100,000, but also their sense of security.

The couple was obviously shaken, so the realtor said she found it disrespectful and disingenuous when she received flowers from Chelsea on camera, as she had never reached out to her privately. When Mary tried conveying the same during a company dinner to clear the air, a full-blown argument broke out that left her all the more traumatized in a way she didn’t even expect. Thus, she began wondering if it would be better for her to move on – to leave the brokerage she had helped build, while also paving the way for fellow female realtors, to have peace. She did indicate the same to her ex-boyfriend, dearest friend, and boss, Jason, to which he replied he never wanted to see her go because she was important to both him and the business. However, he did agree that the office dynamic had plummeted recently, so he promised to make changes.



Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet Remains a Key Part of the Oppenheim Group

While Mary genuinely wondered if the right decision for her mental health would be splitting with the group she had dedicated the past 11 years to, she seemingly ultimately decided to stay. That’s because her support system, apart from her husband and son, consists of her coworkers, who have become friends, as they are the ones who help her through thick and thin. She admittedly can’t even begin to imagine a life where they are not by her side, so she has likely just chosen to keep her distance from those she knows she will never see eye-to-eye with. Even if it means missing some social events or leaving company gatherings early, she is seemingly okay with it because she is not going to sacrifice her friends or career for anybody.

In fact, today, Mary is doing better than ever at the Oppenheim Group because not only is she an active Realtor Associate dealing in millions daily, but she is also the brokerage’s Vice President. This essentially means that after Founder-President Jason and his Co-Founder Brett, she is the highest-in-command, resulting in her having even more opportunities in the industry than before. At the age of 45, the travel enthusiast and author of ‘Selling Sunshine: Surviving Teenage Motherhood, Thriving in Luxury Real Estate, and Finally Finding My Voice’ is simply thriving. Whether it be property management, development projects, or representing buyers and sellers in luxury real estate deals (likely at an average value of over $5 million), she proudly handles it all.