Nicole Young: Was She Fired From the Oppenheim Group? Where is She Now?

Although a native of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset’ star Nicole Young has actually been based out of Los Angeles, California, since 2007. She kickstarted her career in the marketing industry, but eventually moved over to the world of real estate upon realizing that’s where her passion lay. Therefore, she was one of the rising names in the luxury market when the Oppenheim Group was established in 2014, driving brokers Jason and Brett Oppenheim to hire her as one of their first employees. Little did any of them know things would change a decade down the line.

Nicole Young Was Asked to Leave The Oppenheim Group Office

While Nicole Young was a recurring guest on the aforementioned reality show from season 2 onwards, she became a main cast member from season 6 onwards. By this point, she already had over a decade of experience in the industry, specializing in everything from market analysis to negotiating to much more. In other words, she was already a reputed Realtor Associate dealing in multi-million dollar homes on a daily basis, all the while having a great friendship with Jason, Brett, Mary Bonnet, and Amanza Smith. Since they all had been with the brokerage from essentially day 1, they were an inner circle of sorts.

However, Nicole’s standing with her friends gradually began changing owing to her issues with her fellow realtors and the comments she made about them. They stood by her while her alleged past was being revealed and she was being slandered, but they could not get behind her low blows or name-calling. This became really evident towards the end of season 8 when Amanza and Mary both asked her not to spread gossip about Emma Hernan to new agents during a getaway. However, because she didn’t listen, they both gradually began distancing themselves from her.

In season 9, Amaza tried to have a one-on-one conversation with Nicole about it, only for her to defend her actions and dig her heels in on why she believes she was in the right. Nevertheless, Amaza later invited her to her Girlsgiving dinner out of respect for their decade-old friendship, but it all came to a head there as another argument soon broke out. This time around, though, Nicole was shouted at to leave by Amaza, Mary, and Emma after she made a really disrespectful comment about Chrishelle Stause’s late parents. Yet, arguably the worst aspect of it was that she later tried to defend herself again, leaving Jason and Brett with no choice but to ask her to stop coming to the office anymore.



Nicole Young Continues to Thrive as a Real Estate Agent Under the Oppenheim Group

While brokers Jason and Brett had made it clear that Nicole was no longer welcome in the office due to all the internal drama, they made no remarks about her future in the agency as a whole. As a result, many assumed she had been fired, which only seemed to solidify after she later told Mary that she and her husband were planning to relocate to Nashville, Tennessee, for good. Nicole asserted that all signs were leading them there, naming not only her career but also the California wildfires and the fact that his family is already based there. She also indicated that even her folks were thinking of moving there in a few months, which would make everything a lot easier for them all.

However, from what we can tell, it appears as if Nicole currently splits her time between Nashville, Tennessee, and Los Angeles, California, all the while remaining employed at the Oppenheim Group. She actually seems to spend most of her days in the City of Angels as of writing, but Music City is indeed a big part of her life and possibly her future, considering her increasing social circle there. Coming to serving as a Realtor Associate at the Oppenheim Group even today, this is evident through her biography still being up on the company’s website and her receiving new listings under its banner. Her most recent one was in early October 2025 – she was listed as an agent on a property worth $2,295,000 on Penfield Avenue in Woodland Hills.

As for Nicole’s personal experiences, it appears she has since managed to reconcile with Mary and Amanza, but her priority these days is only her career and her husband. The realtor is a travel enthusiast, a fitness aficionado, and a fashion lover, but it seemingly all means little to her if she doesn’t have her partner, Brandon Young, by her side to share it with. The couple has been together for over 11 years, as of writing, and they are proud child-free, pet parents who are determined to stand by one another through every stage of life. There is mutual care, joy, love, respect, trust, and understanding between them, enabling them to have the time of their lives hand-in-hand. We should also mention that Nicole recently collaborated with Rent Cheque Shop to release a limited-edition merchandise line called In My Villain Era, which is a tag she is now embracing.