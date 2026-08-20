Blood Sacrifice Ending Explained: Who is the 112 Killer?

‘Blood Sacrifice’ is a Swedish crime thriller series where the protectors of justice find themselves in need of vengeance. After an emergency 112 call lures a pair of police officers into a trap, making them the grotesque victims of a double homicide, Detective Thomas Berg is brought onto the scene to investigate. Soon, he discovers a pattern in the murders connecting them to an old killing and several more yet to come.

Thus, Thomas finds himself in the middle of a highly sensitive serial killer investigation where the victim profiles endanger the lives of his colleagues. When traversing these tricky waters becomes too difficult, the detective has no choice but to employ the unofficial help of Alfred, his estranged father, who is undoubtedly skilled in the art of crime-solving. As the father-son duo undertakes this daunting task, it forces them to mend their own broken relationship. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Blood Sacrifice Recap

Officers Helene and Rolander respond to a 112 emergency call, in which a terrified woman calls in the threat of an intruder armed with a knife. However, upon arrival, both officers are brutally murdered. Authorities later discovered their beheaded bodies, sans the head, suggesting the involvement of a twisted and targeted homicide. As the investigation opens, Detective Thomas Berg, with one of the highest homicide case solve rates in the city, takes charge. Off-the-bat, he draws an instinctual connection between the crime and another, which took place a few weeks ago in Söderhamn. In both cases, police officers were targeted. Initially, his superiors are unhappy with the trajectory of the case since a suspect has already been apprehended for the Söderhamn killing.

Even so, they let Thomas pursue the lead in secrecy, with the help of one lone partner. After some deliberation, he loops a new transfer, Natalie, into the inner workings of the investigation. Meanwhile, a birthday party gives the detective an excuse to pay a visit to his reclusive father, Alfred, who instantly recognizes that his son wants his professional help. Despite the friction between them and the older man’s termination from the police force, the two end up covertly working the case together. Alfred’s theories and perspective help Thomas discover that the 112 call that lured Helene and Rolander into the trap was actually made by Officer Marina, the Söderhamn murder victim. Thus, they realize that the killer had used a recording of their previous victims on the night of their murder to set up the trap for the next round of killing.

Shortly after this discovery, another 112 call is made, at the exact same time as the old murders. Although Thomas tries to arrive at the location before a regular beat cop, his efforts end up being in vain. Two more bodies turn up, marking the continuation of the serial killer’s terror. Like last time, this time too the emergency call proves to be using the voice of an older victim, namely Helene. Meanwhile, the circumstances of the crime and its targeted attack on police officers create some internal friction in the department. More and more cops become reluctant to patrol on Fridays, the day when the murders typically take place, opening up the possibility of a massive union-backed strike. The pressure of the situation compels Thomas to seek help from his father again, much to his chagrin. During the revision of some footage, Alfred makes a startling discovery: the killer is most likely an officer who was able to blend in with the crowd after the second murders.

As a result, the father-son duo comes up with an idea to gather some officers on the next Friday, with the incentive of double overtime. When no 112 call comes through that night, they conclude that one of these cops must be the real killer. Even so, the suspect list still consists of dozens of names. Over time, Alfred narrows down the list until he eventually commandeers his son’s computer behind his back to trick his colleague into pulling up certain files for him. As a result, he pins an officer, Anders Palm, as the killer and goes after him on his own. Friday night, a confrontation at the train station finds Anders on the receiving end of Alfred’s bullet. In the aftermath, Thomas arrives on the scene and takes responsibility for the shooting to save his father. In turn, he also ends up earning the praise of catching the suspected killer, who currently remains in a coma. However, as the police continue to build a case against the apprehended, many begin to doubt that they have caught the real killer.

Blood Sacrifice Ending: Who is the 112 Killer?

Of the people who remain tentative about Anders’ arrest, Thomas’ old partner, Max, is the most insistent. He’s the same man who unwittingly helped Alfred pinpoint the officer after mistaking the fired detective for his friend. He begins to collect the first vestiges of evidence to the same when he questions Viktor Falk, the man currently under trial for the Söderhamn killing. He was caught at the crime scene with Marina’s blood on his hands. Nonetheless, he has maintained that he was simply passing by when he found the stabbed officer and attempted to help her. He further claims to have run into a cop on the scene before the sirens and the arresting officers arrived. Once Thomas and Natalie conclude that their perpetrator is also a cop, they realize that this stranger at the crime scene must be the real killer.

Therefore, after Anders’ arrest, they need to cross-reference his identity by Falk. After Max expresses his disappointment in Thomas’ decision to sideline him on the case, the alter ends up sending him to Falk to gather this confirmation. The officer, who was already suspicious of the arrest, shows a false image to the accused, who plays along with it, confirming that he isn’t a reliable source. Moreover, further digging shows him that Anders’ shoe size doesn’t line up with the footprints they had discovered at the crime scene of Helene’s murder. Consequently, he becomes convinced that Thomas had caught the wrong guy. This compels him to conduct his own in-depth investigation, which eventually brings him to a different individual: Peter Johansson.

Peter Johansson is a former police officer who left the force around two years ago, following the death of his partner. In the days since his departure from the service, he has started spending more and more of his time in the seclusion of his cabin in the woods. As such, when Max decides to go looking for him, this is where he finds himself. Unfortunately for him, the confirmation that Peter is indeed the real killer comes for Max in the most brutal fashion imaginable as he becomes the killer’s next victim. Peter has been keeping a close eye on the police investigation and has figured out Alfred’s unofficial involvement in the case. Therefore, he goes after him and ends up taking him hostage. Afterward, he sets up another trap for the police department, this time with an old apartment complex as the crime scene and Alfred as the bait.

Why is Peter Killing Police Officers?

Once Thomas and Alfred conclude that the killer must be a police officer, they suspect that their reasoning behind targeting other officers must stem from their personal vendetta against the police department. Part of the reason Anders’ arrest feels so disingenuous is that he fails to fit this profile. However, Peter’s history backs up this assumption. Two years ago, he and his partner, Hugo, responded to a 112 call in which a woman seemed terrified of a man in her house who was armed with a knife. When the duo arrived at the apartment complex and knocked on the right door, they were greeted by a man who insisted the call was a mistake. It soon became evident that something was wrong. However, before either of them could react, the armed man pulled Hugo inside the apartment, locking the door behind him.

As the situation dramatically escalated, Peter called in for backup, but none arrived in time. When the door next opened, Hugo was lying by the threshold, stabbed to death. The killer exited the apartment with his knife to his partner’s throat, holding her hostage. In turn, the officer had no choice but to surrender his weapon and watch the perpetrator flee from the scene. While this tragedy was traumatizing on its own, the real injustice began to unfold in the aftermath. The police department insisted that no call for backup had been made, which is why Peter and his deceased partner were left to their own devices. As this news spread, the surviving officer developed a nasty reputation around the police department as his colleagues and Hugo’s family began to deem him a coward. As time passed, Peter became obsessed with uncovering the names of the responders who helmed the emergency line on the night of Hugo’s murder.

Furthermore, he developed a twisted fascination with the painting, ‘Midwinter Sacrifice,’ his partner’s favorite art piece. Therefore, once he realized that the department wouldn’t bring him any justice, he decided to take things into his own hands. He quit the force and devised a plan to kill police officers in an attempt to make an example out of the department’s disregard for their officers’ safety. By using the 112 service to enact this horrible act, he highlighted the flaws of the same system that failed to help him and Hugo that night. Lastly, his final abduction of Alfred Berg also stems from a personal grudge. After his partner’s death, Police Chief Lind decided to cancel the backup request Peter had made to use him as a scapegoat for the tragedy. Moreover, when pressed, he told the officer Alfred had been in charge of the emergency line, compelling him to believe the latter’s negligence had directly caused the events of the night.

Does Alfred Die? Does Thomas Save Him?

Ultimately, as Peter’s plan enters its final stages, it brings him back to the same apartment complex where he lost his partner, Hugo. Therefore, when the 112 operators receive emergency calls from the location, Thomas knows exactly what he’s going up against. The killer deliberately ties Alfred, sustaining a stab wound, to the outside of the apartment. Afterward, when Thomas arrives, his father becomes the ideal bait to draw him out to be picked off by Peter’s sniper. However, Alfred convinces his son to stay away from the line of fire and cancel any backups on the way. This way, he offers himself up as the final sacrifice to the killer, cementing the end of his crusade once and for all. In reality, by drawing Peter’s attention toward himself, Alfred gives his son the opportunity to make it to the inside of the complex, where the sniper is situated in the hallways.

As a result, a final showdown unravels between the two of them. In the end, a moment of hesitation on Peter’s part allows Thomas the opportunity he needs to tackle the armed individual, and the two go down the mezzanine together. This marks the end of Peter’s reign of terror. In the aftermath, he is arrested while the father-son duo, who survived the altercation, find themselves in the hospital. The final bullet Alfred had taken hadn’t actually been fatal. Instead, he had only put on an act for Peter’s sake to secure his actual safety. On the other hand, Thomas manages to survive the fall from the second floor, sustaining injuries that he can recover from. While Peter’s apprehension brings an end to a dangerous time in the city’s history, it also brings a conclusion of sorts to the estranged relationship between the detective and his father, helping them realize the adverse effects that the job has had on their respective lives.

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