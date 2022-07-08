Boo, Bitch Ending, Explained: What Was Gia’s UFB?

Created by Tim Schauer, Kuba Soltysiak, Erin Ehrlich and Lauren Iungerich, ‘Boo, Bitch’ is a teen supernatural comedy series. It follows best friends Erika Vu (Lana Condor) and Gia (Zoe Margaret Colletti), who have been virtually invisible throughout the entirety of high school. Now, as they are about to graduate, they decide to change that. However, just as they begin to leave a mark on the people around them, an accident happens involving a car and a flying moose, and one of them ends up dying, turning into a ghost. Now, the other must figure out what is keeping their best friend from crossing over. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Boo, Bitch.’ SPOILERS AHEAD.

Boo, Bitch Recap

‘Boo, Bitch’ is a quintessential teen series with a supernatural flair. It’s filled to the brim with archetypical characters. Erika is a studious good girl with a quirky side. Gia is her best friend and the source of constant support. Riley (Aparna Brielle) and her clique are typical mean girls. There are several Jakes in the school. So, to make the matter easier for everyone, the male protagonist goes by Jake C. (Mason Versaw). Erika has a loving and supportive family. But she and Gia believe they didn’t have the best possible high school experience. On her first day in high school, she accidentally headbutted Riley’s nose. Infuriated, the latter called Erika, Helena Who, and that name has stuck for the past couple of years. No one except Gia and a handful of other fellow students even knows that Helena isn’t Erika’s real name.

The girls, especially Gia, can’t wait to attend prom. She tells Erika she has been looking forward to it throughout high school. They finally get invited to a party, which makes Erika’s parents extremely happy. “It’s finally happening,” they exclaim. Erika’s father even offers to drive them home so the girls can drink.

At the party, Erika overcomes her social issues and an antagonistic Riley to have a really good time. She even connects to her longtime crush, Jake C., on a deeper level. Jake C. and Riley have been dating since the start of high school, but it is pretty apparent that their relationship isn’t going anywhere. They have broken up and gotten back together numerous times over the last few years. Jake C. even ends their relationship once more at the party, but Riley doesn’t seem that worried because she knows their history. However, when she sees Jake C. with Erika, she begins to have her doubts.

As Erika and Gia return from the party, the accident happens. The following morning Erika wakes up with her shoes and her arrow necklace (Gia has an identical copy) missing. She and Gia retrace their steps and find a body under a dead moose. The said body has Erika’s shoes on her feet. Erika promptly loses consciousness. When she wakes up, Gia tells her that she checked under the moose, and it is indeed her.

After trying to figure out what she actually is, Erika concludes that she must have an unfinished business to take care of before she can ascend. Erika becomes convinced that she is a ghost and tries to find answers by talking to various clubs. That’s how she and Gia meet Gavin (Tenzing Norgay Trainor), a member of the occult club.

As Erika tries to figure out what her unfinished business is, she begins dating Jake C., becomes popular, and grows close to Riley and her clique, which inevitably creates a rift between her and Gia. In the season finale, titled ‘Bitch, Bye,’ Erika realizes that she must make amends with her best friend before it’s too late.

Boo, Bitch Ending: What Was Gia’s UFB?

As the series progresses, the relationship between Erika and Gia becomes increasingly hostile. Much of it concerns Erika turning into the very girl that she and Gia have ridiculed until a few weeks ago. It culminates in a fight between the two girls beside the dead body. They start throwing rotting pieces and organs of the moose at each other and wrestling in the mud. Gia pulls the body out from under the moose, and it is revealed that she is the one who is dead and not Erika.

As it turns out, the prom has been Gia’s unfinished business. Erika attends the prom and tells other students about Gia. On the other hand, Gavin has the power to see spirits when they are dead. He is able to touch Gia because he forms a special connection with her. At the prom, both Erika and Gavin get to say their goodbyes to Gia before she turns into a bright orb of light.

Is Gia Still Alive?

No, Gia isn’t alive in ‘Boo, Bitch.’ The flying moose of episode 1 killed Gia. She is the one who put Erika’s shoes on the feet of her dead body. The whole idea of making Erika believe that she was dead came from a good place. Erika was finally ready to open herself to the high-school experience. But Gia knew that Erika would let her grief swallow her if she realized that her best friend was dead. So, she improvised and convinced Erika to focus on herself. Obviously, it didn’t work out the way she intended. It put Erika under immense pressure, and she changed.

One of the reasons that no one realizes that Gia is dead is because not many besides Erika knew her at school. Moreover, Gia lives alone because her mother is on a teaching sabbatical in Europe. Only Erika and Gavin can see her after her death. This makes Erika realize that Gia’s unfinished business must be connected to both of them.

Do Erika and Jake C. End Up Together?

At the start of their relationship, Jake C. thinks that Erika is the antithesis of Riley, but his friends disagree. They believe he is a drama addict who hasn’t figured out that Erika brings even more drama to his life than Riley. Of course, these boys don’t know that Erika has spent most of her life being drama-free. She has only changed because she has limited time in the mortal world.

At the same time, it can’t be denied that Erika begins to change for the worse, gradually becoming an even meaner, albeit less manipulative, version of Riley. She becomes incredibly self-centered, especially after she finds online popularity. In episode 7, titled ‘Bad Bitch,’ Jake C. breaks up with her after accepting that he is addicted to drama and recognizing the Erika he fell in love with is completely different from the new Erika.

In the season finale, after Erika’s speech about Gia at the prom, Riley declares that she accepts the Prom Queen crown on Gia’s behalf. just as Erika is about to leave, Jake C. approaches her and says that it’s a pity that he didn’t get to know the real Erika. He then invites her to the after-party. Although Erika initially declines, Gia, who is clearly watching over her from wherever she is, encourages her to go, and she does. There, she and Jake C. share a kiss, implying that they have gotten back together.

Five months later, Erika is a college freshman living in a dorm. Her roommate arrives with a package meant for Erika. When Erika opens it, she finds a lamp inside. Although it isn’t explicitly mentioned, it can be from Jake C., potentially indicating that they are still together. As Erika is about to leave, the lamp is turned on without being plugged in, making Erika realize that Gia is still with her.

