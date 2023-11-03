Bosch Legacy Season 2 Episodes 5 and 6 Recap: Why Did Ellis Kill the Pawn Shop Owners?

Developed by Michael Connelly, Tom Bernardo, and Eric Overmyer, ‘Bosch: Legacy’ is a detective fiction series that serves as a spin-off and sequel to Amazon Prime’s ‘Bosch,’ which aired between 2014 and 2021. The newer show focuses on Bosch’s relationship with his daughter Maddie, who has followed in the footsteps of her parents and joined law enforcement. In season 2 episodes 5 and 6, titled ‘Hollywood Forever’ and ‘Dos Matadores,’ Bosch’s investigation into Lexi and and James’ deaths continues, though neither he nor Chandler realizes that they themselves are being closely monitored. Mo hacks into the system of a pharmaceutical company to ward off a disgruntled ex of his new romantic interest, and Maddie wonders whether she should give testimony at Dockweiler’s trial. Here is everything you might want to know about the ending of ‘Bosch: Legacy’ season 2 episode 6. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Episode 5 begins with Maddie feeling a mixture of anticipation about her first day on the job, and her trauma keeps her awake in the night, prompting her to eventually go out for a run. The following day, she starts her first shift as a member of the Crime Reduction Unit or CRU and goes to patrol Hollywood along with Reina Vasquez, starting a brand new chapter of her life.

The more time Maddie spends on the streets, the more confident she becomes about her job. However, it becomes increasingly apparent that she has internalized her trauma. She and Reina spot a mugging group right before they are about to strike a hapless tourist family, and Maddie gives chase to one of its members. She catches up with the man but uses unnecessary force to subdue him when he has effectively surrendered. Having seen the entire incident unfold, Reina calls her out, making Maddie realize that she might be unwell in ways she doesn’t know.

Bosch pretends to be an interested buyer and goes to check the house where Lexi used to live and runs into her husband, who recognizes who he is and calls him a disgrace to the badge he used to wear because he is now working as a private investigator for the defense. The man’s colleagues, the very people now investigating Lexi’s death, pay Bosch a visit and threaten him in no uncertain terms.

The FBI continues to investigate the mystery surrounding the deaths of Rogers, Keating, and Wakefield and has correctly surmised that Bosch and Chander played a role in Rogers’ death. Bosch and Chandler decide to confront Matthew, who confesses that he is reluctantly working with the FBI. Mo meets a journalist who writes about hackers at a hackers’ convention. Upon learning that her former romantic partner, who works for a pharmaceutical company, has caused trouble for her, Mo infiltrates the company’s head office and hacks into its server.

One of the primary reasons that Bosch wants to look inside Lexi’s house involves her missing timepiece. Bosch spots a high-end watch box in the photos of the evidence and sees the tan lines on Lexi’s wrist, making him deduce that she wore the watch. However, the watch itself is missing from the evidence list, Bosch finds this interesting and begins digging. He speaks to the husband, who claims that the watch has been sent for repair.

Bosch: Legacy Season 2 Episode 6 Ending

As Bosch and Chandler investigate the murders of Lexi and James, they don’t realize that they themselves are secretly being watched by Ellis and his partner, who are revealed to be corrupt police officers in the earlier episodes. In episodes 5 and 6. it is heavily implied that they run a blackmail and robbery ring in the suburban areas of Los Angeles, often targeting wayward spouses. Ironically, they see Bosch working with Chandler and declare he has gone to the dark side.

Bosch visits the place where James’ body was found and starts asking around if anyone has heard or seen anything until one of the locals reveals that he heard two car doors open and shut when James’ body was dumped, making Bosch realize that they are looking for a two-person team and that effectively rules David out as a possible suspect. The prosecution offers second-degree murder charges, but on Chandler’s suggestion, David rejects the offer.

Elsewhere, Elli’s partner worries that Bosch is getting close after he visits the pawn shop while following the thread involving the watch. Ellis eventually decides to kill the two owners of the shop, so the link between the owners and him and his partner will be severed, and Bosch will not be able to find out anything.

Does Maddie Testify in Dockweiler’s Trial?

Yes, Maddie testifies at Dockweiler’s trial. At first, she is reluctant to do it, as part of her doesn’t want to revisit the trauma. She also insists that she is not a victim, asserting that the “real” victims are the girls whom Dockweiler raped. Eventually, she accepts that she was victimized by Dockweiler and decides to testify. At the court, she declares that while what Dockweiler did to her and his other victims does not define them, his actions define him for exactly who he is: a rapist and a kidnapper.

