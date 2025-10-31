Breathless: Who is Nicolas? Who Plays Him? How Does Biel Know Him?

In ‘Breathless’ season 2, multiple new characters are introduced to the series, bringing new dynamics to he halls of the Joaquin Sorolla Hospital. Among them, Nicolas’ influence remains significant as the new Head of Management hired in light of the establishment’s unfortunate privatization. Even though the man attempts to put on a deceptively friendly face, open to hearing the criticisms and complaints of the staff, an undercurrent of menacing potential remains attached to his actions. This becomes all the more evident during his interactions with Biel, who seems to hold an evergreen grudge against the man for some unknown reason. Naturally, this only adds another layer of intrigue and curiosity to the character, setting fans up to grow interested in his storyline throughout the season. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Patricia Chooses Nicolas to Take Over Management at Sorolla

Nicolas enters the story as an antagonistic character, representative of the new, unfavorable shift that is happening in the foundation of Joaquin Sorolla. In the aftermath of season 1, the hospital enters a new era of privatization, putting financial profits and market value at the forefront of the establishment’s purpose. For the same reason, the healthcare workers and other staff members of the team remain suspicious of the new change in management that awaits them. Initially, when Nicolas takes over this position, he attempts to instill a feeling of friendly and harmless familiarity in the staff members. He insists that he has no desire to make anyone’s job more complicated or less secure.

Therefore, the new manager allows Lluís to keep his position as the Director of the hospital, falsely extending a sense of autonomy and power to the people of Sorolla. Nonetheless, it soon becomes evident that he has plans to make instrumental changes at the establishment. He begins moving around management positions in the staff at the first opportunity, making it clear that he retains influence over who gets to be the Head of which department and to what extent. He invests in more lucrative departments, such as the birthing centers, and cuts funding to essential services, such as the ER. Furthermore, he goes behind the Director’s back to make ill-advised deals that promise to only cause future problems in the name of bigger and better profit margins.

Nicolas is Biel’s Estranged Father

Aside from the drama that Nicolas’ character brings to Sorolla from a managerial perspective, the character also harbors plenty of space for emotional inter-character arcs and narratives. This is because, early on, his interactions with Biel, the resident doctor at the hospital, reveal that the latter is his biological son. The complicated relationship between the duo remains complex and adds crucial context to their respective characterizations. When Biel was a child, he was diagnosed with cancer. Fortunately, he was able to beat the disease at the cost of immense emotional and physical trauma.

Notably, this experience informs Biel’s decision to pursue a medical career in the future, particularly in the field of oncology. Moreover, it also shapes his relationships, including the estranged one he has with his father. Apparently, shortly after his cancer diagnosis, Nicolas left Biel’s mother, abandoning his family when they needed him the most. Now that the older man has returned to his son’s life through a convenient collision of their careers, he wants to make amends and find a fresh start with Biel. Unsurprisingly, this proves to be a turbulent process, adding new themes of father-son conflict into the series.

Gustavo Salmerón Brings the Character of Nicolas to the Screen in Breathless

Nicolas brings a new level of tension to the narrative of ‘Breathless.’ From familial conflict to corporate antagonism, the character requires a certain level of impressive composure and subtle deceit. Actor Gustavo Salmerón brilliantly steps into this nuanced role as he joins the cast of ‘Breathless’ in season 2. The Spanish actor has a prolific career in the film industry, having debuted in the world of television and film in the early 1990s. He made his feature film debut with the 1993 film ‘La Ardilla Roja’ (‘The Red Squirrel).

Afterward, Salmerón continued to star in multiple movies and short films over the years, building an expansive filmography for himself. Fans may recognize him from some of his most popular titles, including the 1998 film ‘Mensaka,’ 2000’s ‘Asfalto,’ or the 2004 movie ‘Fuera del cuerpo.’ The actor also appears in some more recent shows, such as ‘The Mallorca Files,’ in which he plays the role of César, and ‘Rotten Legacy.’ Some of his other projects include the action film ‘Control Room,’ the horror title ‘The Elderly,’ and the short film ‘De paso.’ Alongside his acting career, Salmerón has also ventured into the world of screenwriting and directing through the documentary ‘Lots of Kids, a Monkey and a Castle (Originally titled ‘Muchos hijos, un mono y un castillo’).

