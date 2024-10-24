Brian Reich: Why Did He Leave Car Masters? Where is He Now?

With Netflix’s ‘Car Masters: Rust to Riches‘ being the epitome of a car transformation reality series, we get the perfect blend of unique projects as well as unique personalities all in one go. After all, it follows the skilled crew of Gotham Garage in California as they restore, flip, or simply customize vehicles to make them high-end before selling or trading them for their true worth. It thus comes as no surprise its cast comprises not just the business owner but also car brokers, an engine specialist, a handyman, a mechanist, and a fabricator — we say “a” fabricator because Brian Reich ended up leaving this original following just one season.

Being a Mechanic/Fabricator is in Brian Reich’s Blood

Although not much regarding Brian’s early years or upbringing is publicly available since he prefers to keep such personal details private, we do know he hails from a family of proud mechanics. In fact, he asserted in season 5 of the Netflix production that he grew up “in a military family; all my family were mechanics” before doubling down on the same and adding that his mother was actually a professional jet engine mechanic employed by the Air Force. Hence, he was essentially surrounded by cars, vehicle parts, as well as tools at every step of the way growing up, which ultimately sparked his own interest in this field, yet at a different level.

As per Brian’s own accounts, he was hooked from the second he held a welder in his hands, driving him to hone the necessary skills so as to establish a full-time career in this blue-collar industry. The unwavering support from his family over his choice of work likely only pushed him to do better every step of the way, which is how he ended up being a lucrative fabricator, welder, plus metalworker. This subsequently led him to have a great work connection with high-end car broker Nick Smith too, who then brought him to Gotham Garage under the title Master Fabricator alongside Jake Cerveny.

Brian Reich Parted Ways With Gotham Garage to Focus on His Own Business and Personal Life

While Brian reportedly had no issues fitting in with the Gotham team or the kind of work they did, he left after just a year owing to some personal matters, resulting in his clear absence in season 6. However, the social media platforms of everyone involved have since made it evident that this parting was on very amicable terms and that they still do work together from time to time on special projects. In fact, not only did the team and Brian do a fully electric rove for the camera car brand Rapid Camera earlier this year in May, but they also often leave supportive comments on each other individual posts.

Coming to Brian’s current standing, from what we can tell, the California native seems to be focusing on his own business these days so as to expand his wings and care for his young family. He is actually the proud owner-operator of Reichbuilt Fab LLC, through which he works on vehicles of all kinds, gates, as well as dollies, sometimes even building things from the ground up.

And the reason Brian is so dedicated to his profession these days is not just because of his own passion but also because he is a single dad of 3, and he wants to provide them with the best possible experiences and life opportunities. His Instagram bio actually perfectly encapsulates who he is, his motivations, plus his life goals as it reads, “Building Hot Rods & Stuff. Full time single Dad to 3 awesome humans !! Work/own Reichbuilt Fab LLC. Work harder, be a good dad, pay bills 🇺🇸⚖️🇺🇸”

