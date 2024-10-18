Brothers: Is Pink Light Motel an Actual Motel?

In Prime Video’s action film ‘Brothers,’ Jady and Moke Munger’s efforts to retrieve emeralds worth millions lead them to the outskirts of Georgia. Before leaving for Oak Glade Golf Club to find Glenn’s decomposed dead body and lay their hands on the gemstones, they decide to stay in a motel called Pink Light. The establishment becomes an integral setting in the comedy film as their stay sets the stage for Moke’s reunion with Cath Munger, his estranged mother who disappeared from his life decades ago. The motel boasts a certain allure that is expected to leave an impression on viewers!

A Real Motel Stands in For Pink Light

Pink Light is a fictional motel in Georgia. The production department of ‘Brothers’ seemingly utilized a real motel near Atlanta, the principal location of the action comedy film, to shoot the scenes set in the establishment. Since the project’s shooting was conducted highly secretively, the exact location of the site hasn’t been disclosed. By placing Jady and Moke in a domestic setting like the motel, Max Barbakow, the director, could open new avenues to explore comedically. The highlight of the scenes is Josh Brolin wearing only his underwear, which presents a very contrasting image while paralleling the same with his previous roles, such as the mighty Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Josh calls me on the way to work, and he’s like, ‘I think I should be in my tighty-whities in this scene. I think that would be appropriate. And I think I should be eating a nutter butter or something like that. Can we make it work?’” Barbakow told EW about the scene’s inception. Having the motel as the setting was also ideal for establishing Cath’s involvement in the unusual heist scheme in the film. Macon Blair’s screenplay uses the building’s rooms to convey that the estranged mother has been keeping her eyes on Moke without communicating with him directly.

Barbakow also wanted a motel to execute the outrageously hilarious scene in which Moke falls from the balcony after meeting Cath. Since the balconies in such establishments are not really high from the ground, the building’s inclusion in the narrative is justified. While Pink Light doesn’t exist in reality, there are several alternatives for viewers visiting Atlanta. Cheshire Motor Inn at 1865 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast is unignorably similar to the motel we see in the action comedy. Fulton Inn at 4230 Wendell Drive Southwest also resembles Pink Light.

