Brothers: Is Samuel the Ape Real or CGI?

Josh Brolin’s Moke Munger deals with an ape named Samuel in Prime Video’s action film ‘Brothers.’ He encounters the animal while visiting Bethesda’s house with his brother, Peter Dinklage’s Jady Munger. The orangutan is one of the highlights of the comedy film, especially since the ape seeks Moke’s help to attain sexual gratification. The traumatic incident severely affects the man ahead of his big assignment. Samuel comes to Bethesda’s rescue when Officer Farful appears at her house and tortures her to learn about Jady. Even though the orangutan is commendably convincing, it doesn’t really exist physically!

Samuel is a CG-Generated Orangutan

Samuel is a CG-generated ape that was created using motion capture technology. Since the orangutan has an intimate scene with Josh Brolin’s Moke, it is understandable why the director, Max Barbakow, relied on CGI rather than opting for a real animal. Furthermore, the particular scene was partially based on Brolin’s experience as a kid with a monkey, which made the portion “really personal” for the actor. After the particular incident, collaborating with an ape might have been too much for the performer. Samuel was designed using the performance of Devyn Dalton, who had enough experience playing an ape.

Dalton was part of the crews of films such as ‘Rise of the Planet of the Apes’ and ‘War for the Planet of the Apes.’ Barbakow found her “far too qualified” to play the orangutan. Samuel’s scene with Moke is the result of the collaboration between the actress, the filmmaker, Brolin, and the intimacy coordinator. After using the actress’ face to design the ape’s appearance, Barbakow focused on creating the orangutan’s sound, which was not an easy process. “[We] put a lot of time and effort into figuring out how this thing would sound, and then used the sounds, and went backward. We used the sounds to create the creature,” the director told Screen Rant.

Barbakow described the experience as “really, really fun” and commended Jam FX for bringing the orangutan to life exceptionally well. Brolin was impressed by how Dalton managed the scene. “She [Dalton] was amazing. We had an intimacy coordinator because of that. I think much more for me than for her,” he told Screen Rant about filming Samuel’s portion. ‘Brothers’ stands out among typical heist films because of the carefully integrated comedic set pieces. Moke putting his hand inside a decomposed corpse and the golf cart sequence that mocks the countless, inessential car chases in films are part of the same.

Moke and Samuel’s nonconsensual intimacy is also a similar comedic set piece. The outrageous scene is guaranteed to remain on viewers’ minds as it stays in the thief’s head for a while.

