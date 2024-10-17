Brothers: Is Oak Glade Golf Club a Real Golf Club?

In Prime Video’s comedy film ‘Brothers,’ Jady and Moke Munger set out to retrieve the emeralds swallowed by Glenn, the late boyfriend of their mother, Cath Munger. After his death, Cath buried her partner on a piece of land where she could see a red water tank. She has kept the property’s location in her mind for decades, during which the place became part of a golf club named Oak Glade. The two brothers and their mother arrive at the course to unearth Glenn’s remains and find the emeralds. The elegant golf course, thus, becomes the location of the heist in the movie!

A Real Golf Course in Georgia Doubles For Oak Glade Golf Club

Oak Glade Golf Club is a fictional golf club set up by Max Barbakow and his team for ‘Brothers.’ The particular setting entered the picture when the screenwriter Macon Blair decided to twist the car-chase trope. Blair’s observation that many films have these chase scenes, even when the narratives don’t demand them, inspired him to satirize them. “There was a trend in movies we were growing up within the 1980s and 1990s where you had to have a car chase because it was so cool. […] So Macon thought, let’s have a car chase, but have it be a tractor and a golf cart, which is not a very fast car chase. But the stakes are even higher,” Peter Dinklage told Screen Rant.

The decision to include a golf cart chase scene paved the way for the creation of Oak Glade. There is a place called Oak Glade Court on Skidaway Island, Georgia. However, both are seemingly unrelated. Even though there exists a golf course with a similar name, Slubice Golf Course Oak Glade, it is located in Lubusz, Poland, rather than in the United States. To shoot the scene set in Oak Glade, Barbakow and his crew camped in an undisclosed golf course in Georgia for two days. The chase scene was then shot with the help of stuntmen and special effects, overseen by David Fletcher.

Although Oak Glade is fictional, there are several captivating golf courses in Atlanta, Georgia, the principal location of the movie. Peachtree Golf Club at 3019 Ashford Dunwoody Road in Brookhaven boasts 18 holes of championship golf for enthusiasts of the sport. This establishment was recognized as one of the top hundred golf courses in the country, which is a testament to its quality. While Peachtree is a private club, Bobby Jones Golf Course is open to the public. Located at 2205 Northside Drive Northwest, the property celebrates the legacy of Bobby Jones, one of the most influential figures in the history of golf.

