Bruce Greenwood: TFOTHOU Star is Happily Married

The unbridled appetite for wealth and power takes siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher on a whirlwind journey in Netflix’s ‘The Fall of the House of Usher.’ The horror drama series chronicles the journey of two siblings as they build Fortunato Pharmaceuticals from the ground up into an empire ridden with power and privilege. Based on Edgar Allen Poe’s penned work from 1839, creator Mike Flanagan reimagines the ticking insanity that looms menacingly over the family. Bruce Greenwood posits the fragility of the human mind remarkably as Roderick Usher. Given his portrayal of a man warped by the sorrows of existence, fans have become curious to know more about the actor and his life behind the lens. So, if you’re also wondering the same, then look no further because we’ve got all the answers right here!

Bruce and Susan Have Been Together For Over Four Decades

With a memorable career spanning over four decades, Bruce Greenwood has remained a prominent figure in the world of entertainment. The actor rose to fame in the 1980s through critically acclaimed roles. He was first nominated for the Genie Award in 1997 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for his portrayal of Billy Ansel in Atom Egoyan’s ‘The Sweet Hereafter.’

While acting has always occupied a pivotal role in his life, the actor has given equal importance to his partner and family life. Bruce Greenwood is married to Susan Devlin, and the couple continue to enjoy the bliss of a lifelong commitment. Unlike the stoic representation that often gleams in front of the cameras, Bruce’s courtship with Susan went quite differently. In an interview with AMC, the actor opened up about his relationship with his wife. Only teenagers when they first met, the ‘Mad Men’ actor quickly decided that he didn’t want Susan to forget him.

In the 70s, the Canadian natives were frequenting a T-bar where they could sit atop a ski tow and witness the picturesque beauty as they were being pulled up the slopes. Despite having spoken just once, Bruce knew that he wanted to develop a deeper connection with her. So, even though Susan was about to enter the T-bar much earlier than him, he somehow found a way to nudge himself into the contraption.

As the duo took the ride on the T-bar, the ‘Endless Love’ actor innocently placed his hand atop hers and she didn’t pull it away. This innocent interaction ended up cementing a lifelong connection between the two. Ultimately, the couple tied the knot in 1985 and have since continued to explore avenues of success as partners. Almost forty years later, Bruce and Susan now share countless memories and enjoy watching their daughter, Breanne Chloe Greenwood, reach new heights.

Despite keeping a largely private life, Susan and Bruce appear on the red carpet time and again. The couple is based in Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles, where their backyard offers a peek into nature’s bounty. Their home overlooks the Pacific Ocean, and it isn’t uncommon for animals to frequent their backyard. From possums to raccoons to even deer, Bruce and Susan have come to co-exist in a unique harmony with nature. The couple’s backyard is home to an eclectic mix of flora enjoyed by deer, too. While birds have previously nested in their abode, their survival has largely depended on the power of nature and nurture. Over the years, Bruce and Susan have retained the details of their relationship and largely kept their personal life under wraps.

On the professional front, Bruce has mapped the road to wide recognition and fame. Likewise, Susan has entered the arena of entertainment as well. The famous producer has repeatedly offered her outlook on characters and movies. While Bruce has always indulged in the scintillating abilities of the performer, Susan has identified more with the emotions that lay within. In an interview with Fresh Fiction, the actor talked about Sean Penn’s performance in ‘Dead Man Walking,’ and how his opportunistic portrayal left him spellbound. However, for his wife, the emotions enacted by Susan Sarandon became a lingering force. With such in-depth epiphanies on art, films and their representation, Bruce Greenwood and Susan Devlin continue to share several interests and commonalities. Naturally, we continue to await all the great things that lie in their future!

