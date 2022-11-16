Bunny Yan: Where is Mind Your Manners Participant Now?

Netflix’s ‘Mind Your Manners’ is a reality series that follows international etiquette teacher Sara Jane Ho and many of her clients. Each episode revolves around one of Sara’s students who hope to find the best version of themselves and let go of the hurts that are holding them back. Under Sara’s tutelage, the cast members learn how to improve their lifestyle and dressing sense. They also discover their hidden depths and are motivated to achieve their dreams.

The show’s first season premiered recently and featured many captivating stories. One of the most fascinating tales was that of Bunny Yan, who wanted to embrace her Chinese heritage but was not sure how to truly accept that side of her. Her disconnect from her heritage stemmed from her past experiences and upbringing. Through Sara’s help, she found a new appreciation for her culture and embraced her whole identity. If you are wondering what Bunny is up to these days, we have your back!

Bunny Yan’s Mind Your Manners Journey

After living in Shanghai, China, for the first few years of her life, Bunny Yan moved to New Jersey and grew up in the USA. This led to a disconnect between Bunny and her heritage as she did not understand several aspects of her culture, especially the aspects that people assumed she would know due to her Chinese roots. Bunny explained that when she went to China, she would commit some faux pas as she was not fully aware of the customs and traditions.

When Bunny first met with Sara, the etiquette teacher was interested to see the fashion sense of her latest pupil. However, Bunny explained that she felt whatever she felt like wearing on a particular day, and her wardrobe contained onesies and tutus as well. Trying to keep an open mind, Sara asked Bunny to wear her onesie and tutu, which the latter promptly did. However, Sara did not understand why Bunny would wear such clothes in public. She asked Bunny to explain her reasons behind it, but the young woman seemed to be avoiding the question. This prompted Sara to voice her thoughts that her clothing reflected how Bunny felt she did not fit while growing up. In retaliation, she decided to not care about what the world expected and to wear whatever she wanted.

In order to make Bunny more comfortable and introduce her to more Chinese influence, Sara invited her to a game of Mahjong. The trainer also welcomed two of her Chinese pupils in order to have four players and facilitate much-needed conversation. As the game went on, Bunny opened up about how she used to dislike Mahjong since some people would gamble over it. Apparently, Bunny’s father was a gambling addict and alcoholic. According to Bunny, these traits, combined with his abusive behavior, led her to make her mother leave her father when Bunny was 15. One of Sara’s students shared how her son had also done the same for her when he was 18. The shared experiences helped Sara to confront her past pain and anger and start the process of healing.

Continuing Bunny’s Chinese education, Sara asked Bunny to wear a qipao. The dress style combines western styles with Chinese culture in order to create an elegant piece of clothing. Sara felt qipao’s origins were similar to Bunny’s since both are influenced by two different cultures. During this session, Bunny also shared that she enjoyed her conversations with Sara as she had not talked in Chinese for so long. She shared that she did not have many Chinese friends and hence rarely got the chance to converse in her mother tongue. Shortly afterward, Sara visited Bunny’s home with a feng shui master, who provided tips for balancing the energy within the house.

Lastly, Sara introduced Bunny to a Chinese Traditional Medicine practitioner in order to apparently fully connect her to her Chinese roots. The doctor stated that Bunny had too much energy within her and must use acupuncture and herbal medicines to bring calmness into her life. Despite this being her first time with the acupuncture needles, Bunny soldiered on and felt rejuvenated after the session. To celebrate the end of Bunny’s journey, Sara took her to have a delicious Chinese meal. While there, Bunny confessed that what she most enjoyed about the experience was her conversations with Sara, which touched the etiquette teacher.

Where is Bunny Yan Now?

As of writing, Bunny Yan is taking impressive strides within the fashion industry. She aims to promote fashion and its history while also keeping in the ecological impact of her work. Presently, she serves as a Fashion storyteller and Founder of Leftside Of Fashion. The organization creates an Instagram show that combines fashion, comedy, and sustainability. The series helped Bunny gain over 10 thousand Instagram followers in just a year.

The content creator also serves as a Startup Mentor for Various Startup Incubators and is the Founder/CEO of the Squirrelz. In March 2004, Bunny established Wasavy’s Printshop in Shanghai, China, and the venture is still in operation. She also creates comedy content and shares it with her thousand of followers through social media. Over the years, Bunny has collaborated with brands like H&M. She has also had the honor of being invited to the White House during President Barack Obama’s term and speaking in front of the UN. Her work has also been featured in reputed publications like Forbes and TimeOut.

