Did Buster Murdaugh Go Back to Law School?

Hulu’s ‘Murdaugh: Death in the Family’ focuses on the complex dynamics of the Murdaugh family, primarily focusing on the murder of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh. The story mainly focuses on the crimes of Alex Murdaugh, but we also see the impact his actions have on his family as they navigate their own personal struggles. His son, Buster, is the only one who seems to have it all together, especially since he joins law school to follow in the footsteps of the men in his family. This is why, when he is kicked out of school, the question of return becomes more prominent, especially in the aftermath of the murders.

Buster Murdaugh Tried to Get Back Into Law School

After graduating from Wofford College in 2018, Buster Murdaugh decided to continue the family tradition by pursuing a degree in law and becoming a fifth-generation Murdaugh to become a lawyer. He enrolled at the University of South Carolina and seemed to be on the path clearly laid out for him. However, in the spring of 2021, he was allegedly found guilty of plagiarism and was removed from the university. Still, his heart seemed set on the idea of going back to school, and according to reports, his father tried to find a way to help him do it, even though he was in prison at the time. As reported by The Post and Courier, Alex Murdaugh’s phone calls, recorded at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, with Buster revealed that the father and son were working on a way to get him back to school.

Reportedly, Columbia lawyer Butch Bowers was paid around $30,000 in advance, with $30,000 to be paid once Buster was readmitted. According to an article published by the State, a phone call between Alex and Buster revealed that the university had placed certain conditions on the young Murdaugh to allow him to resume his studies. It reportedly included the fact that he could never run for the student Bar, in addition to the fact that he would have to meet with a students’ relations person every week to help him through law school. Most importantly, Buster would have to maintain an “extra high GPA.” Reportedly, the dean, William Hubbard, said that he could take a break and return to school in the fall, which means that “all of [Buster’s] repercussions as far as GPA and everything would be amended, and [he] could start from scratch.’’

Alex Murdaugh Encouraged Buster’s Plans for Law School

In one conversation, Buster mentioned that he was still figuring out the conditions of his return. However, in another conversation, some time later, he reportedly told his father he wasn’t “mentally prepared” for it. Still, Alex encouraged him to go forward with his studies. Reportedly, he told his son to “buckle down” and “treat it like a job.” He emphasised the importance, underlining the fact that in “no way, shape or form is there going to be another chance” for him to do it. Buster seemed to have grasped the idea, and reportedly, he’d even written a letter to the school as part of his readmission process. Alex also encouraged his son to maintain contacts, especially with Dean Hubbard.

He reportedly said, “You need to build a relationship, like we talked about, where they know you personally, and you aren’t just some – it’s different when they know you. And I don’t mean casually. You need to be in their office once a week, just saying hello.’’ Eventually, however, Buster did not go back to school. Jim Griffin, who served as the defense attorney for Alex, said that Buster had “put his desire to go to law school on hold for now.” He also mentioned that both he and the school thought that the timing wasn’t right for his return, especially in the aftermath of Maggie and Paul’s murder. As of 2025, Buster has not returned to law school and has not shared any further plans to pursue a career in law in the near future.

