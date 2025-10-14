Where is Murdaugh: Death in the Family Filmed?

Based on shocking true events and Mandy Matney’s ‘Murdaugh Murders Podcast,’ Hulu’s ‘Murdaugh: Death in the Family’ is a true crime drama series created by Michael D. Fuller and Erin Lee Carr. The narrative revolves around the powerful and privileged Murdaugh family, which consists of Maggie and Alex Murdaugh and their sons, Paul and Buster Murdaugh. Being an integral part of one of South Carolina’s most successful legal dynasties, they lead a life full of luxuries.

However, their entire legacy begins to crumble when Paul survives a deadly boating accident that takes the lives of his friends. Alex takes whatever measures necessary to cover up the intricacies of the tragedy to keep his family’s name out of the controversy. During the investigation of the ordeal, the Murdaugh family’s connections with various mysterious deaths come to the surface and threaten to destroy everything they have built. Starring Jason Clarke, Patricia Arquette, J. Smith-Cameron, Johnny Berchtold, and Brittany Snow, the biographical mystery thriller series is set in South Carolina, with the Murdaugh residence, courtrooms, and crime scenes taking center stage.

Murdaugh: Death in the Family Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Murdaugh: Death in the Family’ took place in Georgia and South Carolina, particularly in Metro Atlanta. According to reports, principal photography for the debut season of the biographical series got underway in early March 2025 and continued for about three months before wrapping up in June of the same year. Kat Candler, one of the directors, took to social media after the conclusion of the filming process, stating, “That’s an official wrap on MURDAUGH. An incredible experience working with an extraordinary cast and crew. Thank you @michaeldfuller @erinleecarr @nickantosca and Alex Hedlund for bringing me into this family of wildly talented artists and the best humans.”

Metro Atlanta, Georgia

Despite the story unfolding in South Carolina, a majority of ‘Murdaugh: Death in the Family’ was lensed in different areas across Metro Atlanta. First and foremost, the Assembly Atlanta at 2582 Assembly Boulevard in the city of Doraville served as a prominent production location for the series. The state-of-the-art studio complex is home to 19 different sound stages, four building facades, hair and makeup rooms, green rooms, mill space, and other necessary amenities required for all kinds of projects, making it one of the favorites amongst filmmakers.

For shooting purposes, the filming unit also set up camp at the Lake Lanier Olympic Park at 3105 Clarks Bridge Road in Gainesville in the month of March 2025. It offers a series of areas where the public can enjoy the namesake reservoir, including picnic spots, a beach, Olympic Tower Plaza, and Courtesy Dock Areas. The cast and crew members were also spotted taping numerous key portions in and around the Chateau Elan Winery & Resort at 100 Rue Charlemagne Drive in the town of Braselton.

In the month of April 2025, the production team of ‘Murdaugh: Death in the Family’ also reportedly took over the St. James Episcopal Church at 161 Church Street in the city of Marietta. In the same month, a few sequences were also shot in and around one of the Frontera Mexican Restaurants in Metro Atlanta. The city of Monroe, located in the center of Walton County, also features in several scenes. Besides the true crime drama series, the metropolitan area has hosted the production of multiple film and TV projects, ‘The Naked Gun,’ ‘Prisoners,’ ‘Den of Thieves‘ ‘American Made,’ ‘Ozark,’ and ‘The Staircase.’

South Carolina

Additional portions for ‘Murdaugh: Death in the Family’ were reportedly lensed on location in South Carolina, in order to add a layer of authenticity to the true story-based narrative. It is likely that the filming unit set up camp in the Lowcountry region, where the harrowing events took place in real life. Located along South Carolina’s coast, the region is known for salt marshes and other coastal waterways.

