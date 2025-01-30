Abby Miller and Jes Macallan to Star in James Takata’s California Scenario

Two familiar television faces will star in James Takata’s debut feature! The Cinemaholic has learned that Abby Miller and Jes Macallan will lead the drama movie ‘California Scenario.’ The project is about to enter production in Costa Mesa, California. Miller and Macallan will star alongside Emmylou Diaz, Reema Zaman, Dove Meir, Zhaleh, Jack Stuart, James Saito, and James Doi.

The narrative centers on Jacob Hara and Laura Acker, who confront disruptive family secrets. Jacob assists his daughter, Lexi, face a concealed truth that challenges her understanding of their family history. Laura, after leaving an abusive marriage, strives to protect her daughter, Phoebe, while managing a strained co-parenting relationship. The film includes flashbacks to earlier generations of the Hara and Acker families, depicting their experiences during the Japanese American internment and the Holocaust. These historical contexts converge at Isamu Noguchi’s “California Scenario” Garden.

Miller gained recognition for her performances as Ellen May in FX’s ‘Justified,’ Bridget Jensen in Apple TV+’s ‘Home Before Dark,’ and Caitlin Sullivan in USA Network’s ‘The Sinner.’ On the other hand, Macallan is known for portraying Ava Sharpe in over seventy episodes of ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘ and Josslyn Carver in ABC’s ‘Mistresses.’ Her other credits include ‘The Company You Keep,’ ‘Relationship Status,’ and ‘Red Band Society.’

James Takata previously helmed the feature documentary ‘We the Parents’ and an episode each of ‘The Company You Keep’ and ‘This Is Us.’ Before becoming a director, he worked as a camera operator and/or cinematographer on television shows such as ‘This Is Us’ and ‘NCIS: Hawai’i.’

Costa Mesa is a city in Orange County that is known for its vibrant arts scene and modernist landmarks. A key setting in the film is Isamu Noguchi’s “California Scenario” Garden, which is located at 611 Anton Boulevard and is a sculptural space that symbolizes the film’s themes of history and legacy. Costa Mesa’s diverse landscapes provide a visually rich backdrop, which can be seen in ‘That Thing You Do!’ and ‘Mac and Me.’

