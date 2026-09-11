Call My Agent! Season 5 Expected Release Date, Plot and Cast Theories

Directed by Émilie Noblet, ‘Call My Agent! The Movie‘ brings the beloved French dramedy series back with a movie, bridging the ending of the fourth season to how the characters are holding up in the present. While we get an update about most of the ASK team, the star of this story is Andrea, whose dream to direct a film, one she co-wrote with Arlette, is on the cusp of being realized. However, when a main actor opts out of the film days before filming begins, a series of chaotic events is set in motion, ending in Noemie and company lying to a Romanian insurance company to get the film made. A fifth season for the series was confirmed on April 14, 2021, alongside the film, and in the best-case scenario, fans can expect the show to return around 2027.

Call My Agent! Season 5 Can Continue Andrea’s Filmmaking Journey

Following the end of ‘Call My Agent!‘ season 4, Thomas Anargyros, president of Mediawan Studios, confirmed in 2021 that there were plans for a sequel movie, followed by a fifth season. While it took five years for ‘Call My Agent! The Movie’ to come through, there is a strong likelihood that a fifth season is also on the way. As per Anargyros, the movie is intended to relaunch the story with new settings and character arcs, and it certainly does so. We know that Andrea is now a successful director, with Noemie proving herself as a producer, which means that the story can now jump between multiple creative industries to keep the story lively. Among other things, the film also sets up Hervé’s acting career, which can be a focus for the story from hereon out.

Dominic Besnehard, who provided the original concept of ‘Call My Agent!’ and has been closely involved with the production since, told Télépro that the show might take a detour before the making of season 5, adding that writing new seasons takes a lot of time and effort, and he didn’t want to alienate the viewers in the meantime. Interestingly, the series is conscious of the long wait between season 4 and the film, and adds in a bit of meta commentary to it as well. With ASK Agency officially closed down, the story doesn’t have the same binding factor anymore, but the characters’ friendships alone can serve as the glue that brings them together, without the need for external circumstances to be written into the plot.

Call My Agent! Season 5 Will Likely Retain Most of Its Core Cast

As is the case with the best sitcoms and dramedies, the cast of ‘Call My Agent!’ is what makes the show tick, and the fifth season is likely to continue with every main member coming back. In ‘Call My Agent! The Movie’ actor Camille Cottin returns as Andrea Martel to take on a protagonist role, and while she is expected to come back for the fifth season as well, the lead might be someone else. Actors Thibault de Montalembert and Grégory Montel, who play Mathias Barneville and Gabriel Sarda, respectively, might take on a greater presence in the sequel, given how their storylines don’t get a lot of focus in the movie. Fans can also expect actors Laure Calamy and Liliane Rovère to step back into the roles of Noemie Leclerc and Arlette Azémar, respectively.

The ‘Call My Agent!’ movie teases that big things might be in store for Hervé André-Jezak and Camille Valentini, both of whom quit their job as assistants and begin chasing their own dreams. As such, actors Nicolas Maury and Fanny Sidney are likely to have bigger roles going forward. The same can be said about Ophélia Kolb, who essays Colette Brancillon, Andrea’s partner, who briefly broke up before getting back together with her. The beating heart of the show, however, is the cameo and guest appearances from beloved actors who play a fictionalized version of themselves. While George Clooney, Laurent Lafitte, Laetitia Casta, and Vincent Macaigne are not likely to return in major roles, fans can expect many more acting icons to grace the screen.

Call My Agent! Season 5 Might Take Place in New York City

While the creator of ‘Call My Agent!’ has not discussed any potential plot points that might unfold in the fifth season, one concept comes from Dominic Besnehard, who pitched a film idea during an interview with Télépro. Instead of the film production arc we see in the movie, Besnehard proposed an international shoot, with the team traveling to New York for work. While the agency itself might no longer exist, there is a chance Andrea might bring the crew back for her second filming across the Atlantic rather than in France. This also opens the door to many more Hollywood celebrity cameos and guest appearances, as that is ultimately what drives this series forward.

Beyond the focus on the characters’ careers, the fifth season can also focus more on the relationship side of things. For instance, while the film shows that Andrea and Colette are seemingly getting back together, we don’t know how they will handle their patch-up or what will happen to Colette’s current partner. Similarly, we don’t know where Mathias and Noemie’s relationship will go from this point onwards, as while they seem to have found the right balance, professional differences might soon come calling. Things are even more complicated between Mathias and Camille, as the latter is yet to forgive her father for keeping their relationship a secret this entire time. The fifth season, as such, can easily take on more emotionally weighty arcs while retaining its signature brand of humor.

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