Cara Delevingne to Star in Lacey Uhlemeyer’s ‘Maintenance Required’

Cara Delevingne will headline Lacey Uhlemeyer’s directorial debut! The Cinemaholic can reveal that the English actress has joined the cast of the film ‘Maintenance Required.’ The project will begin filming in Leeds, England, this month. The rest of the movie’s cast and crew members, along with its plot, are yet to be announced.

Delevingne is a London-born model turned actress with an illustrious career that began at the age of 10. She garnered attention for her performances as Margo in ‘Paper Towns,’ June Moone in ‘Suicide Squad,’ Princess Sorokina in ‘Anna Karenina,’ and Sergeant Laureline in ‘Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.’ Her most recent credits include Ivy Ehrenreich in FX’s ‘American Horror Story,’ Vignette Stonemoss in Prime Video’s ‘Carnival Row,’ Isabelle in ‘Life in a Year,’ and Alice Banks in ‘Only Murders in the Building.’

Delevingne recently took part in the production of ‘Cabaret,’ in which she portrayed the character of Sally Bowles. “It’s one of the most intense and rewarding things I’ve ever done,” she said about entering the realm of theater. “I love the movie and have been to a number of different stage productions. I saw Sienna [Miller] do it on Broadway a decade ago, then Aimee Lou Wood and Maude Apatow in the West End. I’m also a huge fan of Bob Fosse. This is a pinch-me moment in my career. ‘Cabaret’ has already been done so well by so many casts. Entering that long lineage of different Sallys was incredible,” the actress added.

Uhlemeyer, a Missouri native, is making her directorial debut with ‘Maintenance Required.’ Her journey into the world of filmmaking is unique since she initially made her way to Los Angeles through the Marshall School of Business at USC, taking an unconventional route to her passion for storytelling. She has garnered a wealth of experience as an international journalist and traveled to over 18 countries. Her directorial portfolio includes works and commercials done for the National Park Service, Nike’s International Women’s Day campaign, and Amazon’s Brand Truth.

A city in Yorkshire, Leeds’ rich industrial heritage combines with its modern urban landscape to provide a versatile backdrop that caters to a variety of productions. Additionally, the city boasts beautiful parks and gardens along with the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, which adds a touch of natural beauty and tranquility to any film’s setting. As a shooting location, it is known for hosting the production of Netflix/BBC’s ‘Peaky Blinders,’ a popular series that inspired one of Delevingne’s popular photoshoots. Other noteworthy films and shows that have been shot in the city include Prime Video’s ‘Upgraded,’ Marvel Studios’ ‘Secret Invasion,’ ITV’s ‘The Long Shadow,’ and Netflix’s ‘Bank of Dave.’

Read More: Beneath the Surface Adaptation Begins Filming in August in Toronto