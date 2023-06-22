7 Shows Like Secret Invasion You Must See

Disney+’s ‘Secret Invasion’ is an action-adventure series created by Kyle Bradstreet. It is the ninth television installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and incorporates elements of espionage and political thrillers. It features Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, who returns to Earth after a long absence and deals with a hostile Skrull takeover of the planet. The series takes viewers back to the roots of the MCU and delivers a grounded take on the spy thriller genre while examining the politics of the sprawling superhero world. If you enjoyed the show and are looking for similar titles to binge, we have got you covered! Here is a list of similar shows you are likely to enjoy. You can watch most of these shows, like ‘Secret Invasion’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu!

7. Dollhouse (2009-2010)

‘Dollhouse’ is a science fiction television series created by Joss Whedon. It stars Eliza Dushku as Echo, an Active (individual with temporary skills and personality) who moves towards self-awareness in a world that exploits those like her. The short-lived series is known for bringing a fresh take on the conspiracy thriller genre. Although the series lacks the alien invasion and imposter aspect of ‘Secret Invasion,’ the narrative of ‘Dollhouse’ makes up for it with clever twists and a provocative approach to procedurals. Hence, viewers looking for something similar to ‘Secret Invasion’ will find a unique world to engage with in ‘Dollhouse.’

6. Citadel (2023-)

‘Citadel‘ is an action thriller television series created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil. It stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead roles. Set within the titular spy agency, the series revolves around Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, two Citadel agents who have lost their memories.

When their agency is plunged into chaos and the evil Manticore crime syndicate rises to power, the agents must regain their memories to foil the new threat. Like ‘Secret Invasion,’ the series is an espionage thriller with a grave conspiracy at the heart of the plot. Moreover, ‘Citadel’ is executive produced by the Russo brothers, who are known for their extensive work in the MCU.

5. Andor (2022-)

‘Andor‘ (also known as ‘Star Wars: Andor’) is an action-adventure limited series created by Tony Gilroy. Set in the galaxy far, far away, the series is a prequel to ‘Rogue One‘ and the original ‘Star Wars’ trilogy. It features an ensemble cast including Diego Luna, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, and Stellan Skarsgård. It follows thief-turned-Rebel spy Cassian Andor as he witnesses the formation of the Rebel Alliance in opposition to the Galactic Empire.

Although the series primarily takes place in space, in contrast to the terrestrial setting of ‘Secret Invasion,’ both series are political thrillers with espionage elements. ‘Andor’ brings a fresh and unique worldview to the sprawling ‘Star Wars’ universe, similar to what ‘Secret Invasion’ does for the MCU.

4. The Americans (2013-2018)

Created by Joe Weisberg, ‘The Americans’ is a period spy drama series starring Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys. Set during the Cold War, the show follows Elizabeth and Philip Jennings (Matthew Rhys), two Soviet KGB intelligence officers posing as an American married couple living in Virginia.

The series perfectly captures the tension and turmoil of the Cold War, similar to what ‘Secret Invasion’ tries to replicate, albeit in a modern setting. Moreover, ‘The Americans’ has garnered critical acclaim, winning several accolades across its six-season run. Therefore, it is no surprise that the series served as an inspiration during the making of ‘Secret Invasion.’

3. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021)

‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘ is an action drama series created by Malcolm Spellman. Set in the MCU, the series follows Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). The dysfunctional superhero duo deal with Captain America’s legacy in the aftermath of the Blip as new threats loom in the shadows.

While the series does not boast espionage elements, it is similar to ‘Secret Invasion’ as both shows explore the lasting effects of Thanos’ snap and the subsequent Blip, which have dire consequences for large sections of society. The grounded approach, villain groups, and action sequences of ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ will also remind viewers of ‘Secret Invasion.’

2. Homeland (2011-2020)

‘Homeland‘ (stylized as HOMƎLAND) is an espionage thriller television series developed by Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa. It is based on the Israeli series ‘Prisoners of War’ created by Gideon Raff. It stars Claire Danes as Carrie Mathison, a CIA officer with bipolar disorder who searches for an American prisoner who may have joined forces with Al-Qaeda.

As the narrative progresses, Mathison discovers several conspiracies that threaten the United States. The critically acclaimed series is generally considered the peak of the espionage thriller genre on television. Moreover, the makers of ‘Secret Invasion’ have cited the series as a major inspiration, making it a must-watch for fans of the spy thriller genre.

1. Agents of SHIELD (2013-2020)

‘Agents of SHIELD‘ is an action drama series created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, and Maurissa Tancharoen. Technically the first television series set in the MCU, the series spins off from the events of 2012’s ‘The Avengers.’ It features Clark Gregg reprising his fan-favorite role as Phil Coulson, an Agent of SHIELD who, along with other capable agents, combats several threats against the Earth.

Similar to ‘Secret Invasion,’ the series features several intriguing storylines featuring the titular group dealing with conspiracies, invasions, and hostile takeovers, among other threats. Moreover, the series also features Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders reprising the roles of Nick Fury and Maria Hill, creating a loose connection between ‘Agents of SHIELD’ and ‘Secret Invasion.’

Read More: Where is Secret Invasion Filmed?