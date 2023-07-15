Carey Mulligan’s ‘One for the Money’ to Shoot in Wales This Year

The shooting of Carey Mulligan’s ‘One for the Money’ is set to begin in 2023 in Wales. The comedy film will revolve around a reclusive and eccentric lottery winner, Charles, who invites his favorite musician Herb McGwyer to the remote island he lives on by himself for an exclusive performance. However, Herb soon discovers that Charles has also invited his former girlfriend and bandmate, Nell, who arrives on the island with her current husband. As a storm starts to brew, the inhabitant and the guests find themselves trapped with each other on the island and must work through old tensions and resentment if Charles is to get the performance of his dreams. The film will also star Tom Basden (’Venice at Dawn’) and Tim Key (‘See How They Run’).

James Griffiths (‘Cuban Fury’) will direct the project based on Basden and Key’s script, which they developed from their and Griffiths’ award-winning 2007 comedy short ‘The One and Only Herb McGwyer Plays Wallis Island.’ Baby Cow (‘Ideal Home’) will produce the film, with Rupert Majendie (‘Brian and Charles’), its head of development, serving as the lead producer. “Shooting the short with Tom and James was one of the most fun things I’ve ever done, and I’ve been in love with that film ever since,” Key said. “To get the chance to do it all again, and to go deeper is extremely exciting. And to have Carey Mulligan on the island with us is the icing on the cake.”

Basden echoed Key’s sentiments. “This film is a real labour of love for us that we’ve been hoping to return to for years,” he said. “The mixture of laugh out loud comedy and emotional resonance that made the short such a hit with audiences over the years [including Carey!] is such a special and rare thing and we’re so excited to reprise the characters we love so much and fulfil the promise of the original short film.”

One of the most exciting actresses of her generation, Mulligan won the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress for the 2009 coming-of-age film ‘An Education.’ She received her second Oscar nomination for the 2020 black comedy ‘Promising Young Woman.’ She has also appeared in ‘Drive’ (2011), ‘The Great Gatsby’ (2013), ‘Far from the Madding Crowd’ (2015), ‘Wildlife’ (2018), and ‘She Said’ (2022). Mulligan received a Tony nomination for the 2015 Broadway revival of David Hare’s ‘Skylight.’

The ongoing actors’ and writers’ strikes have cast shadows on the productions of a number of upcoming projects. Recent reports have speculated on the chances of Mulligan not attending the Venice Film Festival (which is slated to take place from August 30, 2023, to September 9, 2023) for Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro.’ So, it’s possible that the production of ‘One for the Money’ will be impacted because of the strikes. We can expect more updates on the subject as well as casting and plot in the coming months.

Read More: Best Carey Mulligan Movies