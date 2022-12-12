8 Movies Like She Said You Must See

Based on a book of the same name, written by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, the drama movie ‘She Said’ is a true story. Reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor of the New York Times disclose claims of sexual misconduct against prominent Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. The disturbing tale also acts as the catalyst for the #MeToo movement, which breaks the long-standing taboo around sexual assault and harassment.

Directed by Maria Schrader, the movie features Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan in lead roles. ‘She Said’ highlights the true events where a famous producer takes advantage of innocent women. The widespread harassment and sexual abuse against women also find portrayal in the movie. Furthermore, the protagonist journalists of the movie are presented as true to reality. If you want to watch movies that revolve around themes similar to this movie, then the following suggestions are perfect for you. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘She Said’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Promising Young Woman (2020)

‘Promising Young Movie’ is a movie that follows a young lady named Cassie. She decides to exact justice on behalf of her closest friend Nina, who died by suicide after being raped by Al Monroe, a classmate. Despite belonging to the dark comedy genre, the movie takes immense consideration in approaching the delicate subject. ‘Promising Young Woman’ is a powerful examination of the complexities of rape culture in America that go beyond the usual popular images of feminism by gaining a deeper grasp of suffering and power. Likewise, these themes are portrayed in ‘She Said.’

7. All The President’s Men (1976)

Directed by Alan J. Pakula, ‘All the President’s Men’ is based on Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein’s research into the Watergate crisis. With its masterful writing and intense tension, it continues to be one of the most influential political thrillers of all time. ‘She Said’ is a more explicit drama, but ‘All the President’s Men’ has quite a few aspects in common with the former. Most notably, the focus on the removal of a prominent figure involved in high-level corruption is found in both movies. Furthermore, both of them include two journalists as the main characters, who are portrayed by talented actors.

6. The Assistant (2019)

‘The Assistant‘ chronicles the experiences of Jane (Julia Garner), a recent college graduate and ambitious movie producer. She bags her dream job as a junior assistant to a prominent industry titan. Jane notices the subtle abuse that endangers every aspect of her work as she goes about her regular activities. Kitty Green has directed and penned this modern, gritty drama. Additionally, it features aspects that are based on the challenges that far too many women must go through on a daily basis. Moreover, the movie concentrates on the psychological ramifications of power abuses. These themes are also focused upon in ‘She Said.’

5. Spotlight (2015)

Tom McCarthy’s ‘Spotlight‘ is one of the finest movies about journalism. The film explores the astonishment and intense anguish upon hearing about the Catholic Church’s cover-up of countless cases of child sex abuse by priests. With the further shock of the sufferers being so young, the revelations in ‘Spotlight’ are in various ways as appalling as the atrocities committed by Harvey Weinstein. The movie illustrates that when individuals are motivated to learn the truth, it comes out, which makes it essentially optimistic, like ‘She Said.’

4. The Post (2017)

‘The Post’ is a political and journalistic thriller by renowned director Steven Spielberg. The movie is about The Washington Post’s efforts to publish the Pentagon Papers in the early 1970s. The Pentagon Papers itself expose the U.S. government’s decades-long lie regarding its role in Vietnam, a sensitive issue that the administration did not want to make public. The movie includes Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks among its ensemble cast. Like ‘She Said,’ it demonstrates how difficult and hazardous it is to challenge a powerful figure. Simultaneously, it exhibits the tremendous power and tenacity required to inform the public of the truth.

3. Luckiest Girl Alive (2022)

Based on Jessica Knoll’s 2015 novel of the same name, ‘Luckiest Girl Alive‘ is a Netflix mystery thriller movie. Directed by Mike Barker, the plot centers on TifAni “Ani” Fanelli (Mila Kunis). She seems to have it all together until she meets a documentary filmmaker who wants to hear her side of the story. This threatens to unravel a frightening event of her past. Excellent writing, outstanding performances by Kunis, and gutsy treatment of a difficult subject are all strengths of this film. Both ‘She Said’ and ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ accentuate the aftermath of traumatic events that can completely uproot a woman’s life.

2. The Tale (2018)

Helmed by Jennifer Fox, ‘The Tale’ is a drama thriller movie based on the director’s real experiences. The protagonist, Jennifer Fox, is producing a documentary on child rape victims. Subsequently, she finds herself questioning her early associations with her riding teacher and her running coach. The film emphasizes how little Fox could rely on her memory. Consequently, this shows that when one’s mind is assaulted, so is their body. The movie also presents how abuse frequently masquerades as a lovely, deceiving object of affection rather than an obvious atrocity. Undoubtedly, this film addresses personal relationships and traumatic conduct as part of the #MeToo movement. Along with that, fierce women on a journey to know the full truth are also common in both ‘She Said’ and ‘The Tale.’

1. Bombshell (2019)

Fox News chief Roger Ailes’ sexual harassment incident was a major predecessor for bringing attention to the issue before the #MeToo movement really got going. ‘Bombshell’ chronicles the famous controversial tale of how well-known network employees like Gretchen Carlson and Megyn Kelly exposed Ailes. Directed by Jay Roach, the movie sheds light on the growing cases of sexual assault on women. The movie stars Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie in the central roles. Like ‘She Said,’ ‘Bombshell’ aspires to uncover the cases of harassment and unleash a domino effect as more women come forward with their experiences.

