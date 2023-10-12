Carl Lumbly: TFOTHOU Star Star Was Married Twice and Has a Son

The unscrupulous convergence of wealth, privilege and power unravels the lives of the Ushers in Netflix’s ‘The Fall of the House of Usher.’ The horror drama series revolves around siblings Roderick and Madeline, who manage to create a pharmaceutical empire riddled with the problems of privilege and money. However, their lives start tainting with unwitting elements when the heirs of their dynasty start dying. Based on Edgar Allen Poe’s short story of the same name, Mike Flanagan reimagines the woes of the human disposition in this family drama. Carl Lumbly portrays the character of C. Auguste Dupin, an Assistant United States Attorney who wants to bring the siblings to justice. Based on Poe’s rendition of the recurring detective, Carl Lumbly’s performance has made fans curious about his life. So, if you’re also wondering more about the actor, look no further because we’ve got all the answers right here!

Carl Lumbly’s Previous Relationships

Having earned a nationwide reputation for his eclectic expression, Carl Lumbly has remained an acclaimed presence in television and movies for decades. Renowned for his portrayal of a gentle CIA agent on ‘Alias,’ and a dutiful cop on ‘Cagney and Lacey,’ the son of Jamaican immigrants has repeatedly earned the love and affection of audiences.

While his work as an entertainer has kept him busy, his relationships have occupied an equally consequential role in his life. Carl Lumbly was married to Vonetta McGee for 23 years before the inevitable drove them apart. The duo had first met on the set of ‘Cagney and Lacey,’ where Carl played the role of Detective Marcus Petrie, a cop who did things by the book. Vonetta, who had already earned success in Clint Eastwood’s ‘The Eiger Sanction,’ portrayed the role of Claudia, the wife of Detective Marcus Petrie.

Despite guest-starring on the show, Carl and Vonetta quickly gravitated towards each other. Incidentally, Carl ended up inviting Vonetta to an African-American film festival at the end of a working day. The duo ended up going to the film festival for five days in a row. In its midst, their lives began imitating their art, and the duo tied the knot in May 1986. For years, the couple shared an inseparable bond, welcomed their son, Brandon and moved to the Berkeley Hills. However, everything came undone when Vonetta was diagnosed with cancer at the beginning of the millennium. Carl quickly took the reigns as her primary caregiver and nursed her through the most difficult years of her life.

After a cardiac arrest took her last breath on July 9, 2010, the actor found himself struggling to carry on. Vonetta’s passing affected every aspect of Carl’s life. In an interview with SFGate, the actor concurred, “Much of what I know about myself over the last two and half decades I knew as a part of us…when it comes to the process of doing a play, she was everything from my sounding board to line coach…” While his wife’s tremendous life force was amiss from his life, he still found the courage to carry on and return to his craft. Slowly, he regained his love for theatre, television, and movies and joined hands with SF Playhouse in ‘The Mother – With the Hat.’

Later, the actor married Deborah Santana in 2015. Together, the couple dabbled in different acts of philanthropy. In 2017, they raised over $83,000 in a fundraiser for Daraja Academy at Futures Without Violence. Albeit sharing four years of companionship with the author, activist, and entrepreneur, the duo ultimately decided to part ways. They ended up getting a divorce in 2019 for undisclosed reasons.

Carl Lumbly is Bonding With His Son

Over the years, the 72-year-old actor has experienced the highs and lows of love. Now, it seems the television personality has decidedly taken a step back from romance. So, as far as we can tell, Carl Lumbly doesn’t seem to be in a relationship.

Nevertheless, he continues to enjoy life through his craft, his friendships and relationships. Besides work, he also shares new experiences with his son, Brandon Lumbly. The actor has even talked about how his son’s presence has been a major factor in helping him heal after the passing of his heavenly wife. So, even though romance may not be on the cards for him at the moment, we continue to await all the milestones that lie in Carl Lumbly’s in the future!

