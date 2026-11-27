In the negotiations that followed Toos van der Valk’s kidnapping in 1982, Carlita and Joep van den Nieuwenhuijzen played leading roles. The daughter and son-in-law of the 51-year-old woman remained in constant contact with the kidnappers and even attempted to arrange a ransom handover at one point, although the exchange eventually fell through. Netflix’s ‘Toos: The Van der Valk Kidnapping’ (originally titled ‘Toos: De van der Valk ontvoering’), based on the real events, portrays how the young couple navigated the crisis while also dealing with interpersonal tensions and conflicts within the family.

Carlita and Joep van de Nieuwenhuijzen Were Trying to Negotiate With Toos’ Kidnappers

Carlita van der Valk was born on April 23, 1957, in Vught, Netherlands. Along with her six siblings, she grew up above the restaurant owned by her parents, Gerrit and Toos van der Valk. Like her siblings, Carlita was keen to follow in the family’s footsteps and enter the hospitality business. By the age of 19, she was already working at the first Van der Valk motel-restaurant in Nuland. Some reports have also described her as the owner of the first Toekan hotel in Nuland. Her husband, Joep van den Nieuwenhuyzen (also spelled Nieuwenhuijzen), was born on November 17, 1955, in Vught, Netherlands.

Joep came from a very different family background than Carlita and pursued a rigorous academic path. He attended Jans Lyceum in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, where he earned his Atheneum-B diploma. After graduating in 1974, he went on to study business administration at Eindhoven University of Technology from 1974 to 1976, before continuing with economics until 1980. Little is known about how he and Carlita first met or how their relationship developed, but the two married in 1979. In 1981, Joep began working as Manager of International Affairs at the Van der Valk Group, marking the beginning of his professional career.

In November 1982, when Toos van der Valk was kidnapped, reports state that Joep stepped in to negotiate with the abductors on behalf of the family. The miniseries also portrays him as the family’s primary point of contact with the media. When the first ransom handover was arranged for December 7, 1982, Joep took charge of delivering the demanded money. However, the plan fell apart near Aachen, Germany, after the kidnappers became suspicious of police activity. One of them, later identified as Giancarlo Tomei, even threatened Joep’s life. Toos was eventually released on December 17, 1982, after Carlita’s older sister, Marijke, and her husband, Harry Heinrichs, completed the ransom handover.

Carlita van de Nieuwenhuijzen Passed Away After a Prolonged Illness

Carlita and Joep had a happy marriage and welcomed two sons, Bob and Bas. However, by 2001, their relationship had broken down, and the couple decided to divorce. Carlita is believed to have lived in Brasschaat, Belgium, for many years. Following her father’s death, she became a strong source of support for her mother, Toos, and remained by her side through the difficult years that followed. Reports state that by 2013, Carlita was experiencing hip pain and had been diagnosed with cancer that had metastasized. On November 12, 2013, she passed away in Brasschaat at the age of 56. She was laid to rest near her father in Nuland and continues to be remembered with love by her family.

Joep van de Nieuwenhuijzen Has Kept a Low Profile Since His Court Proceedings

Joep van den Nieuwenhuijzen went on to establish himself as a prominent Dutch businessman. He pursued his ambition of acquiring and turning around struggling companies. In 1983, at the age of 27, he began building his business empire, and in 1985, he acquired the Begemann Group, including the Helmond machine factory. He served as its CEO until 1994, transforming it into an industrial conglomerate with 140 subsidiaries across 32 countries and a reported value of 1.35 billion guilders. He subsequently acquired major industrial interests, including Holec and the Rotterdam-based shipbuilding group RDM. However, his business career was also marked by several legal controversies.

In the early 1990s, he faced insider-trading accusations involving HCS, an automation company, but was acquitted by the Hague Court of Appeal in 1996. He was also acquitted in a separate insider trading case involving RDM. News reports state that later rumors and accusations surrounding RDM’s financial dealings and its connections with the Rotterdam Port Authority led to another criminal investigation. On October 23, 2007, Joep was arrested in Switzerland on suspicion of bankruptcy fraud and extradited to the Netherlands the following month. He was released on €10 million bail in January 2008. His trial began in April 2013, and the court initially sentenced him to two and a half years in prison. However, the Hague Court of Appeal subsequently acquitted him of the bankruptcy fraud and several other charges.

Joep was convicted only of bribery and complicity in forgery. The Supreme Court upheld that conviction in April 2017. He was handed down an 80-day prison sentence and a €150,000 fine. A subsequent attempt by prosecutors to recover alleged unlawfully obtained profits was ultimately unsuccessful. In November 2022, the appeal court dismissed the confiscation proceedings on fair-trial grounds, and prosecutors withdrew their final appeal in July 2023. In July 2026, a formal notice summoned him to appear before the Amsterdam District Court in October 2026. The notice concerns a legal dispute involving the purchase of a Van der Valk hotel. However, it states that he has no known place of residence. Some reports claim that he is back in business, but his current whereabouts remain private.

Read More: Marijke and Harry Heinrichs: Where Are Toos Van der Valk’s Daughter and Son-in-Law Now?