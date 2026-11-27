Inspired by true events, Netflix’s ‘Toos: The Van der Valk Kidnapping’ is a Dutch crime thriller drama series created by Inti Calfat, Maaik Krijgsman, and Carl Joos. Originally titled ‘Toos: De van der Valk Ontvoering,’ the narrative centers on the prosperous and close-knit Van der Valk family consisting of the matriarch, Toos Van der Valk, her husband, Gerritt, and their beloved children. The couple owns and operates the largest hotel dynasty in the Netherlands, with each family member contributing to its growth and success.

However, when Toos is abducted in a notorious kidnapping, her family and the authorities launch an extensive search for her. With the public pressure mounting and the abductors’ demands rising exponentially, police officer Cor Mulder moves into the hotel where the Van der Valk family is staying temporarily and poses as nephew Cor in order to identify the people responsible for the abduction. Meanwhile, Toos must put up a fight to survive the ordeal. Set in 1982, the gripping tale unfolds in the Netherlands, with the Hotel Nuland and other spots making regular appearances.

Toos: The Van der Valk Kidnapping Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Toos: The Van der Valk Kidnapping’ was conducted in the Netherlands and Belgium, especially in North Brabant, Gelderland, The Hague, and Antwerp. From what we can tell, principal photography for the period drama series seemingly commenced in October or November 2025 and continued for several months before wrapping up by February 2026.

North Brabant, Netherlands

A significant portion of ‘Toos: The Van der Valk Kidnapping’ was lensed in the province of North Brabant, located in the southern portion of the Netherlands. To be specific, the filming unit set up camp in and around the village of Mierlo, a part of the Geldrop-Mierlo municipality. Since Mierlo is situated on the edge of forests and fields, you are likely to spot lush green patches in the backdrop of several outdoor or exterior shots. The village is also home to several landmarks, including the old Council house, the Mierlo town hall, and the windmill.

Other Locations in the Netherlands

For shooting purposes, the production team of the Netflix series also traveled to the Dutch province of Gelderland. The cast and crew members reportedly took over the Hotel-Restaurant Nol in ‘t Bosch at Hartenseweg 60 in the municipality of Wageningen and turned it into a film set. It is reported that the restaurant was closed for a few days for the shoot. In addition, the traffic on the Hartenseweg was also briefly restricted. The village of Beekbergen also served as a filming destination for ‘Toos: The Van der Valk Kidnapping.’ Furthermore, they also seemingly traveled to The Hague to tape additional portions for the crime series.

Antwerp, Belgium

The filming unit of ‘Toos: The Van der Valk Kidnapping’ utilized the vast and versatile terrains of Antwerp, a city located in Belgium’s Flemish Region. In particular, Jan Davidlei in the city’s Kiel neighborhood was transformed into a 1980s film set and the street was closed during the shoot. Certain key portions for the Netflix production were also shot in the affluent municipality of Brasschaat, located north of Antwerp. It seems that the cast and crew also seemingly recorded a few scenes in the municipality of Ittre, located in the Walloon Brabant province.

Read More: Where Was Gentle Monster Filmed? All Shooting Locations