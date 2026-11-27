Netflix’s ‘Toos: The Van der Valk Kidnapping‘ (originally titled ‘Toos: De van der Valk ontvoering’) is based on the real-life kidnapping of Toos van der Valk in 1982. The series portrays the turmoil she and her family endured and how they lived through those 21 days of uncertainty and fear. In this fictionalized thriller, Gerrit van der Valk’s anguish and fear for his wife’s safety take center stage. In real life, however, Toos and Gerrit rarely spoke about the ordeal afterward. Still, the love they shared offers a glimpse into the depth of what those days must have meant for them.

Gerrit Van der Valk Learned About the Concept of Motels During His Trip to the US

Gerardus “Gerrit” Antonius van der Valk was born on June 13, 1928, in Voorschoten, Netherlands. His parents, Martinus Cornelis van der Valk and Maria Helena Mulder, raised him alongside their ten other children in a loving family home. They had converted the drinks hall De Gouden Leeuw in Voorschoten into a hotel, naming it the Van der Valk Restaurant. They hoped to expand the business and build a foundation that would also provide career opportunities for their children. In 1947, Gerrit met Anthonia van de Cappelle, better known as Toos. The two fell in love and began planning their marriage, although Gerrit also had other career aspirations at the time.

Gerrit decided to work on a farm and saved the money he earned to travel across the US. During his travels, he was introduced to the concept of motels and became interested in bringing the idea back to the Netherlands. In June 1953, he married Toos, and the following year, in 1954, he took over Restaurant De Witte in Vught. He gradually established himself in the hospitality industry and, by 1968, had opened his first self-designed and constructed motel, Motel Nuland. Meanwhile, Gerrit and Toos welcomed seven children: Marijke, Carolina, Marc, Gert-Jan, Vincent, Ad, and Bob.

Eventually, Gerrit and his brother Arie jointly led the family business, helping it grow into the largest motel enterprise in the Netherlands. By the late 1970s, they had 20 establishments under their name. On November 26, 1982, Gerrit was with his wife, Toos, when they visited their daughter Marijke’s home. During her account of the kidnapping, Toos later explained that the abductors had allegedly been looking for Gerrit. She added that in an attempt to protect him, she told them that he was not in the house. Their children subsequently took charge of negotiations with the kidnappers, and following Toos’ safe return, she and Gerrit moved to Switzerland by 1983.

Gerrit Van der Valk’s Business Faced Legal Scrutiny After Toos’ Kidnapping

In February 1994, Gerrit van der Valk was arrested in Curaçao and detained at Koraal Specht Prison over allegations that certain financial transactions within the family business had been kept off the books. The Fiscal Information and Investigation Service (FIOD) had raided five Van der Valk companies, while Gerrit was suspected of allegedly leading a tax and social security premium fraud scheme. Following his arrest, the legal proceedings continued into 1995.

In December that year, on the final day of the trial, the Van der Valk family reportedly reached a settlement with the tax authorities, agreeing to pay 213 million guilders for the period between 1989 and 1994. The public prosecutor subsequently dropped the charge of participating in a criminal organization in exchange for the tax settlement and a reorganization of the business, as reported by a Dutch newspaper. Gerrit, who reportedly held no formal board position, was not convicted in the proceedings. In June 1996, the appeal court handed down revised sentences to other family members, while several women were acquitted. The business was subsequently divided into nine family branches.

Gerrit Van der Valk Had Been Facing Health Issues Before Passing Away in 2009

After handing over much of the business responsibilities to the younger generations, Gerrit spent much of his time with Toos, dividing their lives between the Netherlands, Austria, and Switzerland. In 2008, director Michiel van Erp made the documentary ‘De man achter de Toekan’, which explored Gerrit’s life. In an interview in 2007, Gerrit had also spoken about experiencing some health issues. On January 20, 2009, he passed away in Marbella at the age of 80 after suffering a brain hemorrhage. His family has continued to celebrate his life and remember his contributions to the business he helped build. For Toos, his memory and the life they shared continue to hold a special place in her heart.

Read More: Franco Cat-Berro, Giuseppe Ravelli, and Giancarlo Tomei: What Happened to Toos van der Valk’s Kidnappers?