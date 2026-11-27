Directed by Dirk Verheye and Inti Calfat, Netflix’s ‘Toos: The Van der Valk Kidnapping’ (or ‘Toos: De Van der Valk Ontvoering’) is a six-part limited drama miniseries that lives up to its title. That’s because it not only revisits the 1982 abduction of the titular hotel empire matriarch but also delves deep into her family’s efforts to secure her safe return. The then-51-year-old wife, mother, and grandmother was taken from her home in Nuland, Netherlands, only to be released near Eindhoven after 21 days following the payment of a ransom. It was her eldest daughter Marijke and her husband Harry Heinrichs who dropped off the demanded sum of 13 million guilders at a location in Germany on December 16, obtaining her freedom.

Marijke and Harry Heinrichs Played a Pivotal Role in Toos Van der Valk’s Rescue

Born on March 14, 1954, in Vught, Netherlands, to Anthonia “Toos” Van de Cappelle and Gerrit Van der Valk as the eldest of their 7 children, Marijke Van der Valk grew up in a loving home. Her parents had just tied the knot roughly 7 months prior and kickstarted their own restaurant business, only for it to gradually expand into a hotel chain empire. They thus had a lot on their plate over the years, but they always ensured to make time for one another and their adorable kids – Marijke, Carolina, Marc, Gert-Jan, Vincent, Ad, and Bob. They set the example of what companionship, kindness, love, and respect mean in a union, so it appears as if their eldest happily chose Harry Heinrichs as her forever life partner based on the same.

Marijke and Harry eventually joined the Van der Valk family business, where they not only held management positions but also owned-operated a couple of establishments outright. In fact, the young couple had hosted the grand opening of Hotel Vught on its premises on November 26, 1982, unaware that her mother would be kidnapped mere hours later upon returning home. They came to learn of this tragic turn of events the following morning and immediately dropped everything to be there for their family while also running the business in whatever way needed.

In the ensuing three weeks, according to the miniseries, Marijke did her best to look after her father’s health and even helped her uncle arrange the ransom money through the banks. On the other hand, her husband Harry reportedly became a quiet pillar of support for everyone, including their own then-young, oblivious kids, which kept hope alive even when all seemed lost. The couple ultimately ended up being the ones to drop off the demanded ransom of 13 million guilders at a secluded spot all the way in Germany, as specified, leading to Toos’ safe return.

Marijke Van der Valk-Heinrichs Sadly Died in 2017, Whereas Harry Heinrichs Prefers to Lead a Quiet Life

After the dust settled on Toos’ abduction case, she and Gerrit moved to Switzerland to get away from prying eyes while still handling a majority of the Van der Valk hotel group operations. However, the matriarch soon decided to take on a new challenge, something different from what she was used to because she thought it would help her distance herself from her ordeal even more. She and Marijke thus worked together with seasoned fragrance experts – the founders of the Van Gils brand – to develop her own perfume line, giving Toos’ personal empire a new branch.

As for Marijke and Harry, they remained deeply woven into the family business – they established new hotels and restaurants across the nation before scaling them to heights never seen before. Among them was Hotel Uden Veghel, which they opened in 2013 and operated with such care as well as efficiency that it was soon named the Best Hotel in the Netherlands by Hotels.n. Less than 3 years later, they secured the necessary approvals to build an establishment in Zaltbommel, along the A2 motorway in the heart of the nation. Van der Valk Hotel Zaltbommel opened on January 9, 2017, with 117 luxury rooms, 13 themed meeting/event rooms, an in-house restaurant, and a cozy, warm bar.

Unfortunately, less than a month after Hotel Zaltbommel’s grand opening, Marijke passed away on February 3, 2017, in her hometown while surrounded by loved ones. The 62-year-old left behind her beloved husband Harry, their 5 children as well as their partners – Famke and Frits; Maartje and Junior; Noortje and Rick; Martien and Esmée; and Boukje and Maarten – and 7 adorable grandchildren. The latter includes Karel, Driek, and Harry from Famke and Frits, Valentina, Mick, and Martin from Maartje and Junior, and Anais from Noortje and Rick. Since then, widower Harry has stepped away from the limelight to such an extent that it’s unclear whether he is still even a part of the family business or not. All we know for certain is that some of his and Marijke’s kids have happily followed in their footsteps by becoming involved in the empire. We should also mention that kidnapping survivor Toos reportedly approves of the narrative the Netflix miniseries chronicles and has even expressed that it does justice to who her daughter Marijke was.

Read More: Franco Cat-Berro, Giuseppe Ravelli, and Giancarlo Tomei: What Happened to Toos van der Valk’s Kidnappers?