Carnival Row Season 2 Episodes 3 and 4 Recap and Ending, Explained

Amazon Prime’s ‘Carnival Row’ is a neo-noir fantasy series set against the backdrop of a world where humanity exists alongside mythical creatures, but the dynamic between the cultures is far from peaceful. Humanity is undergoing an industrial revolution, which has given them a great advantage over other races in the world. In season 2 episode 3, titled ‘The Martyr’s Hand,’ Rycroft “Philo” Philostrate (Orlando Bloom) starts investigating the deaths of Dahlia and Bolero as well as the human soldier and comes to the conclusion that the police aren’t involved in the deaths of at least these two faes. Meanwhile, Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Ford) tightens her grip on the government of The Burgue, and despite warnings from some of his advisors, Jonah Breakspear (Arty Froushan) remains blissfully ignorant.

In episode 4, titled ‘An Unkindness of Ravens,’ Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) and other Black Ravens seek revenge for one of their own. Agreus Astrayon (David Gyasi) and Imogen Spurnrose (Tamzin Merchant) realize their perilous circumstances in Ragusa. A bitter and angry Ezra (Andrew Gower) leaves The Burgue behind after learning the whereabouts of his sister and her lover. Here is everything you might want to know about the ending of ‘Carnival Row’ season 2 episode 4. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Carnival Row Season 2 Episodes 3 and 4 Recap

In the eponymous neighborhood, Philo maintains the crime scene untouched, but the police don’t care about two dead faes, and Dombey (Jamie Harris) lets Philo know this. Troubled by her visions, Tourmaline (Karla Crome) speaks to Philo, who quickly realizes that what the fae says implies that the murder of the human soldier and those of Dahlia and Bolero are connected.

Meanwhile, Runyon Millworthy (Simon McBurney) meets up with Mikulas Vir (Andrew Buchan) and convinces him to ask for the weapons as quickly as possible. This leads to the proposition of factories opening and faes returning to work. One of Jonah’s advisors tries to tell him that Sophie has purchased additional shares in these companies, but the young chancellor demands proof.

After Imogen’s elopement, Ezra feels humiliated as the news spreads. He approaches Agreus’ butler who has been going around clarifying to people that Imogen has left The Burgue with Agreus of her own volition. After learning they are in Ragusa, Ezra kills the man by stabbing him in the throat.

In Ragusa, life brings a bountiful of surprises for Agreus and Imogen. Agreus wakes up after having a nightmare about the firing squad and meets a woman outside the room he shares with Imogen. She is furious at him because her family was forced to move out of the room that Agreus and Imogen now occupy. He and Imogen are subsequently taken to the factory, where they both have to work.

Despite her upbringing, Imogen quickly comes to love her life in Ragusa because this is the only place she and Agreus have been where they can be with each other without being accosted by people around them. Imogen once more speaks to Leonora (Joanne Whalley) and comes to know that the female faun’s partner is a human, which makes her feel connected to the leader of the revolution. As a result, Imogen takes it lightly even when Leonora threatens severe consequences for both of them if Agreus doesn’t assimilate into society.

Meanwhile, Agreus discovers that the woman he met in the morning is gone and realizes she is dead. When he and Imogen are alone, he tells her what happened to the officers of his ship. Despite learning the truth about New Dawn, Imogen doesn’t want to leave, as she has doubts that they will find another place where they can be together. Unbeknownst to both, Ezra arrives in Ragusa and tells Leonora about the weapons deal between the Pact and The Burgue.

Carnival Row Season 2 Episode 4 Ending: What Does Tourmaline’s Vision Show?

With Tourmaline serving as the guide, Philo and Berwick (Waj Ali) find the rest of Dahlia and Bolero. It takes some convincing on Philo’s part and he has to cut open the belly of one of the dead bodies and pull out the entrails, but Tourmaline eventually agrees to perform what is widely considered black magic in the fae community. She sees the future through the eyes of the murderous fae. In reflections, it looks like a reptilian creature with wings. Her vision ends as she sees her future self comes out of the Haruspex house to confront the entity with her eyes glowing. Tourmaline realizes that she just saw her last moments.

After Boz throws Darius out, Philo decides to put him up in the Haruspex house, where he and Tourmaline meet, and the two people deeply affected by the war and its aftermath find a modicum of camaraderie in each other. Tourmaline also speaks to Mima Sawsaan, who already warned her against using dark magic. The Mima even provides a remedy for Tourmaline’s vision, but as she has already used dark magic, it’s probably too late for her.

Why Did Philo Save Dombey?

After learning that Vignette and the rest of the Black Ravens plan to kill Dombey for murdering one of their own, Philo tries to stop them, knowing that the consequences of such action will be terrible. When Vignette refuses to listen, he and Darius pay a visit to Dombey’s home to protect him. They ultimately succeed in doing so, but it creates more cracks in the relationship between Philo and Vignette.

It also doesn’t stop police brutality. Although Donbey lets Philo go and seemingly agrees to collaborate with the other man in the investigation, he later shows up in Carnival Row with the rest of the police force and starts beating up the faeries until Vignette appears before them.

Does Sophie Want to be Chancellor?

In an interaction between Jenila and Sophie, the former implies their goal is for the latter to become the chancellor. That’s why despite being extremely pro-fae, Sophie continues to suggest largely anti-fae policy. If we see her actions in this context, they all make sense. She ultimately wants to take power away from Jonah and his party, so she lets him be the face of some of the most atrocious anti-fae policies implemented in The Burgue. Sophie intends to simultaneously amass a massive fortune, which is why she has forced those businessmen to hand over large portions of their companies to her. Unfortunately for Jonah, he is still very naive. He will probably not see the betrayal coming until it’s too late.

