Castle Rock Season 3: Why Was it Canceled?

Co-created by Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason, ‘Castle Rock‘ breathes life into its eponymous setting through the numerous supernatural awakenings that connect across space and time. Originally designed by writer Stephen King as the canvas for many of his fictional works, the town is reimagined to feature the stories of Henry Deaver, and later Annie Wilkes, as both characters pierce through the horrors of their mind and reality alike, only to walk into the underbelly of both. Season 2 of this horror thriller series ends with Annie killing her half-sibling, Joy, and hallucinating a pleasant life with her instead. Despite garnering a substantial following over its two-year run, the show was ultimately canceled by Hulu in 2020, leaving many fans curious.

Season 3 of Castle Rock Might Have Been Canceled as Part of a Larger Programming Decision

‘Castle Rock’ season 3’s cancellation was confirmed on November 3, 2020, roughly a year after the season 2 finale hit the screens. According to reports, the decision to scrap the series was already a long time in the making, with there being no active plans for a third season prior to the announcement. While the creators of the show have not commented on the show’s cancellation as of writing, it is likely that creative and strategic priorities informed the move. Notably, 2020 marked a shift in Warner Bros TV’s attention from Hulu to HBO Max, and ‘Castle Rock’ was among the many titles that were not migrated from one platform to another. Thus, it is possible that the studio’s interest in pursuing new titles indirectly led to the supernatural thriller being shelved with just a two-season run.

Another possible reason for the show coming to an end could be the COVID-19 virus, which made filming more challenging for several movies and TV shows. Given the ambitious and big-budget storytelling that came to define ‘Castle Rock,’ there is a chance that the studio anticipated production issues, which led them to cancel the show. In the same vein, the show’s rising budget might have also been a factor, with the cost-to-benefit ratio potentially not matching Hulu’s expectations. However, the show’s proven popularity with fans and critics alike makes it an unlikely parameter. Season 1 in particular was one of the biggest hits of 2018, drawing comparisons to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.’ Given the ever-rising demand for Stephen King-inspired media, ‘Castle Rock’ showed no signs of a declining presence.

Notably, the creators of the show, Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason, already had ideas for a third season before it was canceled. In an interview with Collider, Thomason explained that much of the narrative was mapped out from the start, and that “The plan was always to have an interconnected set of stories and, while every season would be its own launching point, there would be this fabric of Stephen’s multi-verse.” With season 3, he expressed a desire to reinforce the sense of direction and high-level planning, but that didn’t come to be. Still, the fragmented nature of ‘Castle Rock’ allowed the show flexibility without relying on an overarching story, and it is possible that ‘Castle Rock’ was scrapped to open the door to other titles set in Stephen King’s fictional universe.

Season 3 of Castle Rock Could Have Solved Old Mysteries and Opened New Ones

While season 2 of ‘Castle Rock’ wraps up the tragedy that is Annie and Joy’s dynamic, it doesn’t fully bridge Annie’s arc to that of her ‘Misery’ counterpart. As she is now in Colorado, where the latter story is set, it is possible that a follow-up season could have reimagined her downward spiral, culminating in her fateful meeting with writer Paul Sheldon. Another potential tie-in is that of Jackie Torrance, the niece of Jack Torrance, from ‘The Shining.’ In the season 1 finale, we learn that Jackie has finished her novel and is headed to Colorado to research her family roots. This places her near Annie on the map and also introduces the possibility of the Overlook Hotel playing a role in the story. Despite being amply teased, Jackie’s arc as a troubled novelist was never taken up in the sequel run and was open for exploration in the possible third season, until it was scrapped.

A major mystery introduced in the final stretch of season 2 is hidden on a telephone pole, as a poster reveals that Henry Deaver is missing and was last seen around the middle of 2019. This information directly contradicts the ending of season 1, where Henry can be seen celebrating Christmas of 2019 with his family. The Kid is also pointedly missing the entire second season, and his likeness in the form of the Angel only gives birth to more questions. To that end, a potential continuation of the story could have dug deeper into the supernatural elements of the story, such as Schismas, or the true nature of the Angel/The Kid. With dozens of tales by Stephen King either set in Castle Rock or referencing the town, the storytelling possibilities for a third season were effectively limitless, which makes its cancellation all the more disheartening for fans of the show.

