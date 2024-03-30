Morris Chestnut’s CBS Series Watson Starts Filming in Vancouver in June

The filming of Morris Chestnut’s CBS series ‘Watson’ is set to commence in Vancouver, British Columbia, in June. Craig Sweeny created the medical drama and he also takes on the role of the showrunner. Chestnut will not only star in the series but also serve as an executive producer.

The show follows Dr. John Watson (Chestnut) as he returns to his medical profession as the director of a clinic specializing in treating uncommon ailments one year after the demise of his best friend Sherlock Holmes, orchestrated by his long-standing adversary, Moriarty. Despite his attempts to move on, Watson finds himself drawn back into the shadows of his past life as Moriarty resurfaces, setting the stage for a new chapter in their enduring saga, which has captivated audiences for generations.

Chestnut’s recent roles include appearances in ‘Diarra from Detroit’ and ‘All American.’ He took on the lead role in the miniseries ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters,’ which explores the complexities of midlife crises, evolving relationships, and past grievances. In ‘Our Kind of People,’ he portrayed Raymond Dupont, depicting the journey of a single mother aiming to elevate her natural hair-care line by immersing herself in the African American elite in Oak Bluffs. Chestnut also delved into the medical drama genre with his portrayal of Barrett Cain in ‘The Resident.’ His other credits include ‘The Enemy Within,’ ‘Being Mary Jane,’ and ‘Goliath.’

Sweeny previously co-created ‘The Code,’ which delves into the professional and personal lives of military legal professionals, showcasing their multifaceted roles as prosecutors, defense lawyers, investigators, and Marines. He also wrote an episode of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ and created ‘Limitless,’ a series that centers on a man who gains extraordinary cognitive abilities and becomes a consultant for the FBI. His contributions extend to shows like ‘Common Law,’ ‘Medium,’ and ‘The 4400.’

CBS is no stranger to adaptations of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic characters, with ‘Watson’ marking the network’s second foray into the world of Sherlock Holmes in recent years. The network previously aired ‘Elementary,’ a series featuring Jonny Lee Miller as Sherlock Holmes and Lucy Liu as Dr. Joan Watson. Notably, Sweeny was involved in ‘Elementary’ as a writer and executive producer, contributing to its successful seven-season run.

Vancouver, the city known as Hollywood North, will serve as the principal location of the medical drama. Recently released projects filmed in the region include ‘Tracker‘ and ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.’

