Where Is 4400 Filmed?

Created by Anna Fricke and Ariana Jackson, ‘4400’ is a mystery science fiction series. It’s the CW adaptation of the USA Network series ‘The 4400,’ which originally aired from July 11, 2004, to September 16, 2007. The story follows 4400 marginalized and disenfranchised people who suddenly disappeared over the course of the last century. In 2021, they all return together, without any signs of aging and recollections of what happened to them while they were gone. It is soon revealed that each returned individual has manifested a special ability, likely given to them by whoever took them for some yet-to-be-revealed purpose. Like the original series, ‘4400’ is an ambitious project. If you are wondering where the show is filmed, we got you covered.

4400 Filming Locations

The cast and crew of ‘4400’ shot its first season in and around Chicago, Illinois. Filming for the pilot episode reportedly began on June 7, 2021, and concluded on June 24, 2021. It was also reported that the production for the rest of the inaugural season would last from July 26, 2021, to December 7, 2021. Let’s look at specific locations in detail.

Chicago, Illinois

The production for ‘4400’ season 1 took place at various locations in and around the City of Chicago, including a village called Oak Park in Cook County. Several cast and crew members shared photos and videos from the set or somewhere nearby on their respective social media. Chicago is an important cultural and economic hub in the US. After New York City and Los Angeles, it’s the third most populous city in the country. Before the non-indigenous people ever began residing there in the late 18th century, the region had been the home of Native American people such as the Potawatomi, Miami, and Sauk and Fox. Jean Baptiste Point du Sable, a man of African ancestry who started living in the area in the 1780s, is now generally regarded as the founder of Chicago.

In the ensuing years, the settlement has undergone many changes to become one of the most prominent cities in the world. It is a melting pot of cultures and has a very recognizable skyline. The Windy City has a long history of producing remarkable pieces of art, music, and literature. It also has a thriving entertainment industry because of its state-of-the-art infrastructure and highly competent workforce. Furthermore, Illinois offers a lucrative 30% tax credit on the qualified in-state expenditure, 30% of in-state spending on the labor salary up to $100,000 per individual, and further 15% on the wages given to people who hail from economically struggling areas where the unemployment rate is minimum 150% of that of the state. Some of the other projects that were also filmed in Chicago are ‘ER,’ ‘Shameless,’ and ‘The Vampire Diaries.’

