Cha Eun-woo’s Wonderful World Has Begun Filming in Gyeonggi

‘Wonderful World’, the highly anticipated KDrama, is currently being filmed in the Gyeonggi province of South Korea. The show is about a grieving mother and psychology professor out for revenge after a personal tragedy. When justice is not served, she decides to take matters into her own hands. Her path crosses with an enigmatic medical school dropout in this intriguing revenge thriller series.

With a star-studded cast including Kim Nam-joo (‘Misty’) and Cha Eun-woo (member of K-pop boy band ASTRO) in lead roles, ‘Wonderful World’ is set to make waves in the K-drama world. Eun-woo was spotted shooting near the Haengsin Station in Gyeonggi-do. The province is best known for ‘Midnight Runners,’ ‘The Advocate: A Missing Body,’ and the ‘The Ruling Hand’ documentary. The state/province, situated near central west Korea, specifically Seoul, is preferred for its scenic locations such as the Hwaseong Fortress in Suwon-si, Namhansanseong, Korean Folk Village and Icheon Ceramics Village, showcasing a charming cultural heritage. Moreover, Gyeonggi-do has excellent weather for filming due to its four seasons that offer cooling valleys and beaches, blooming fields and mountains, as well as snowy peaks.

cha eunwoo again spotted filming #WonderfulWorld somewhere nearby at haengsin station!!

Our seonyul looking good even tho the pic is blurry pic.twitter.com/wKSFTdHo38 — hourly eunwoo 🧸 (@hourly_eunwoo) August 19, 2023

Written by Kim Ji-Eun (‘Lie After Lie,’ ‘Enemies from the Past’), ‘Wonderful World’ follows the life of Eun Soo-Hyun, a psychology professor and writer who loses her son and when the perpetrators are acquitted, she decides to serve her own version of justice. In her anguish, she finds others who are going through the same pain, tries to intervene in the system and helps them, leading to a journey of grieving and emotional healing. The series, produced by the visionary director Lee Seung-Young, known for ‘Tracer,’ ‘Voice 2,’ and ‘Missing Noir M,’ will surely leave the viewers captivated.

eunwoo spotted filming for wonderful world i can't wait 😭💗pic.twitter.com/HJtZxRa89y — eunwoo doing things (@eunwoothings) August 19, 2023

The cast of the thriller series was in Seoul in June for a script reading session. Cha Eun-woo’s agency, Fantagio Entertainment, said in a statement: “Cha Cha Eun-woo has confirmed his appearance in the drama ‘Wonderful World’. As Kwon Seon-yul, a medical student with a mysterious secret, he plans to show a new side of himself that he has never shown before.” A medical school dropout, Seon-yul hails from a wealthy family but loses his parents leading to a harsh life in the series.

Originally known as Lee Dong Min, Cha Eun-woo, is a talented South Korean artist known as a singer, actor, and member of the renowned ASTRO group. He started his acting career with ‘My Brilliant Life’ and upped his acting game with the series ‘True Beauty’ and most recently, ‘Island’. Fans fondly call the 26-year-old “Genius Face” due to his striking looks.

Reportedly, Kim Kang-woo will play a major supporting role as Soo-Hyun’s husband, Kang Soo-ho, a famous television host. After Kang-woo’s hit show ‘Artificial City’, he was also seen in the noir action film ‘The Childe’ alongside Kim Seon-ho in June 2023. The actress Kim Nam-joo previously starred in the hit 2018 series ‘Misty’ for which she received the Best Actress Award at the Baeksang Arts Awards. Im Se Mi, Eun-woo’s co-star in ‘True Beauty,’ will also join the cast. The show is set to release in the first half of 2024.