Joo Won and Kwon Nara’s ‘Nightly Photo Studio’ Has Begun Filming in Seoul

Alternatively titled ‘Naughty Photo Studio,’ the filming of Joo Won and Kwon Nara-starrer ‘Nightly Photo Studio’ has begun in Seoul, the capital city of South Korea. The K-drama revolves around a photographer, who has taken pictures of the dead for years. His life turns around when he meets a woman who protects him from death, only for them to eventually face life and death together.

Recently actress Kwon Nara was spotted filming the series in Bukchon Hanok Village, a residential neighborhood in Jongno District, Seoul. The place is known for traditional Korean houses. ‘Twelve Nights,’ ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God,’ ‘True Beauty,’ ‘My First First Love,’ ‘Hotel Del Luna,’ etc. are some of the popular K-dramas filmed in and around the region. Furthermore, Seoul has hosted the filming of several productions such as ‘Seoul Vibe,’ ‘Nineteen to Twenty,’ ‘King the Land,’ ‘Parasite,’ ‘Oldboy,’ ‘Squid Game,’ and ‘Train to Busan‘ over the years.

Joo Won, who is known for playing Carter Lee in Netflix’s ‘Carter’ and Park Shi-on in ‘Good Doctor,’ plays the protagonist photographer. His recent credits include Hwang Dae-myung/Skunk in ‘Stealer: The Treasure Keeper,’ Park Jin-gyeom in ‘Alice,’ Gyun-woo in ‘My Sassy Girl,’ Qu Weiran in ‘Sweet Sixteen,’ etc.

Kwon Nara plays Han Bom, a once-successful lawyer who currently lives without any commission. One of the original members of the South Korean girl group Hello Venus, the singer-actress is best known for playing Min Sang-woon/Kim Hwa-yeon in ‘Bulgasal: Immortal Souls.’ Her other credits include Hong Da-in in ‘Royal Secret Agent,’ Oh Soo-ah in ‘Itaewon Class,’ Han So-geum in ‘Doctor Prisoner,’ Joo-eun in ‘Your Honor,’ Choi Yoo-ra in ‘My Mister,’ Cha Yoo-jung in ‘Suspicious Partner,’ etc.

Han Groo (‘Marriage, Not Dating’ and ‘Can We Get Married?’) and Yoo In-soo (‘All of Us Are Dead,’ ‘Alchemy of Souls,’ and ‘The Uncanny Counter’) are also part of the main cast of the series. The rest of the cast includes Eum Moon-suk (‘Duty After School’ and ‘The Fiery Priest’), Ahn Chang-hwan (‘L.U.C.A.: The Beginning’), Park Doo-shik (‘Who Are You: School 2015’), and Park Jung Ah (‘The Secret of My Love’).

The series is directed by Song Hyun-wook, who is best known for directing ‘The Day After We Broke Up,’ ‘The Beauty Inside,’ ‘Graceful Friends,’ ‘Undercover,’ ‘The King’s Affection,’ ‘The Golden Spoon,’ etc. The show is slated to release on ENA in the first half of 2024.

