5 Best Charlize Theron Movies on Netflix (July 2025)

Born in South Africa, Charlize Theron gained international prominence as an actor with her leading lady appearances in the late 1990s in films such as ‘The Devil’s Advocate,’ ‘Mighty Joe Young,’ and ‘The Cider House Rules.’ In 2003, she became the first person from South Africa to win an Academy Award for acting, for her portrayal of serial killer Aileen Wuornos in ‘Monster.’ Charlize has starred in a long list of commercially successful films such as ‘The Italian Job,’ ‘Prometheus,’ and ‘Atomic Blonde,’ as well as hit franchises like ‘Fast & Furious’ and ‘Mad Max.’ She also founded a production company, Denver and Delilah Productions, and starred in a number of projects under the banner, including ‘The Burning Plain,’ ‘Dark Places,’ and ‘Long Shot.’ If you’re looking to stream films by Charlize Theron on Netflix, the following list is sure to help.

5. Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)

Directed by Travis Knight, ‘Kubo and the Two Strings’ is a stop-motion animated film set in feudal Japan that chronicles the adventure of Kubo (Art Parkinson), a young boy who wields a magical musical instrument. When he accidentally summons a vengeful spirit from his past, Kubo is forced to set out on a quest to defeat his grandfather, the Moon King (Ralph Fiennes), who stole his left eye from him as an infant, as well as solve the mystery of his missing father, a great samurai warrior. He is accompanied on his mission by Monkey (Charlize Theron), an anthropomorphic snow monkey charm, as well as Beetle (Matthew McConaughey), a human-stag beetle hybrid. You can watch the charming film here.

4. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ by George Miller is set in a post-apocalyptic future where petrol and water have become scarce commodities. Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne), a tyrannical leader, enslaves the survivors of the apocalypse inside a fortress in the desert. Charlize Theron stars in the film as warrior Imperator Furiosa, who leads the five wives of the Immortan in a daring escape, with the help of former captive Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy). Driving through the Wasteland in War Rig, a gigantic armored truck, the group attempts to outrun the leader and his henchmen in a brutal chase. Watch the breathtaking action film on Netflix.

3. A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014)

From the mind of Seth MacFarlane comes the Western comedy period piece ‘A Million Ways to Die in the West.’ Set in 1882, in the town of Old Stump, Arizona, the film follows Albert Stark (Seth), a mild-mannered sheep farmer who believes he is not cut out for the rough Western frontier. He even loses his girlfriend, Louise (Amanda Seyfried), to the town’s most successful businessman, Foy (Neil Patrick Harris). Things change when Anna (Charlize Theron), a beautiful woman skilled with pistols, arrives in the town and becomes friends with Albert. She teaches him to shoot straight and find his inner courage. However, Albert’s skills are immediately put to the test when Anna’s outlaw husband, Clinch (Liam Neeson), rides in to kill him. A thoroughly joyful ride in the wild, wild west, watch the movie here.

2. The School for Good and Evil (2022)

Based on the eponymous novel by Soman Chainani, ‘The School for Good and Evil’ by Paul Feig revolves around two best friends, Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), living in the village of Gavaldon and sharing a passion for the fantasy world. While Sophie loves the dreaminess of fairy tales, Agatha enjoys the grim aesthetic of the evil witches. However, when a powerful force carries them away to a magical world on a blood moon night, Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil, run by glamorous and rude Lady Lesso (Charlize Theron). On the other hand, Agatha finds herself in the School for Good, under the care of the lovable Professor Dovey (Kerry Washington). Navigating school with other fairy tale characters, the two friends soon face a sinister threat that seeks to destroy their institutions. Watch the film here.

1. The Old Guard (2020)

Adapted by Greg Rucka from his comic book series of the same name and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, ‘The Old Guard’ chronicles a group of mercenaries with advanced healing powers that make them immortal. Hiding from the world for centuries while working as mercenaries for hire, they find their anonymity at risk when a pharmaceutical giant becomes aware of their existence. Led by Andromache “Andy” of Scythia (Charlize Theron), the group fights against a private army tasked to bring them in to be experimented upon. Simultaneously, they become aware of the presence of a young new immortal in the world, U.S. Marine Nile Freeman (KiKi Layne). The movie offers a fresh take on well-established science fiction fantasy tropes, and has launched a franchise that you can watch on Netflix.

