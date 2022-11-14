Chef Sohla El-Waylly: Everything We Know

‘The Big Brunch,’ an HBO Max food competition show made by Dan Levy, pits up-and-coming yet skilled chefs from all around the country against one another. The candidates get to display their culinary expertise and creativity while also expressing their life stories and business aspirations in exchange for an alluring monetary reward of $300,000. Dan Levy plays the entertaining and fun host for the show which includes chefs Sohla El-Waylly and Will Guidara as the judges.

The viewers are presented with a plethora of innovative delicacies in front of a fun bunch of judges, which makes the show one of a kind. One of those judges is highly experienced chef and internet personality, Sohla El-Waylly, whose expertise yet witty presence has brought a unique essence to the show. Thus, her ever-growing sea of fans must now also be eager to know everything about her, ranging from her family to her career to her dating life. If you’re such a curious fan, here’s what we found out!

Sohla El-Waylly’s Family, Ethnicity, and Background

37-year-old Sohla belongs to a loving family who has ancestry in the beautiful country of Bangladesh. Sohla was, however, born and brought up in San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles, in a family who owned and ran a Baskin-Robbins ice cream store. She has the strongest food connection with her mother, Salma Banu, who had the same zeal for experimenting with different dishes and ingredients. She recalled her mother going to a specialty market, picking an untried ingredient, and trying to cook something new with it. Thus, she had the pleasure of eating several multi-cultural foods like Bangladeshi-style korma with fish balls.

In an interview with Vulture, she talked about learning cooking techniques from her mother, saying, “My mom’s like a chef. She taught me everything. She didn’t know the names of knife cuts, but I remember having an in-depth conversation about how you cut potatoes for different stews so the potato cooks at the same time as the protein. That’s a complex thought that, once you understand, you can translate to any dish.” She also admits to being a super-picky eater in her childhood and disliking meat, which she eventually worked on by eating everything. Sohla however studied the conventional way in college, taking up economics at the University of California, Irvine, and worked at a Cheesecake Factory for extra money.

She went backpacking around Europe after graduation and when she wanted to become a chef, she started at the bottom by washing dishes and doing similar work in all the white-tablecloth restaurants at the time such as Providence, Mélisse, and Hatfield’s. She joined the Culinary Institute of America in 2008, but it did not turn out to be her best experience. As it turns out, she recalled being sexually harassed by a dean but found no help when she spoke about it to a female dean, who asked her to get used to such behavior in the “real world.”

Sohla El-Waylly’s Profession

Sohla kickstarted her career by working at several restaurants such as Pok Pok, Momofuku, two Michelin stars – Atera, and Joe Bastianich’s Del Posto. Sohla collaborated with fellow chef and husband, Ham El-Waylly, in March 2016 to open a neo-diner in Greenpoint, Brooklyn called Hail Mary. However, it couldn’t last for more than a year as they had opened it without outside investors and only “brown Food” expectations from customers because of their cultural backgrounds. She then joined the food media arena first with Serious Eats for a year and then at Bon Appétit in 2019. Apart from being an assistant food editor at Bon Appétit, she also frequently appeared on their YouTube channel.

However, Sohla had a dark experience at Bon Appétit as she accused them of allegedly discriminating against employees of color and paying them less even with more experience. The situation escalated to a point where the editor-in-chief, Adam Rapoport, ultimately had to resign, and around August 2020, Sohla announced that she left the organization. She then joined a new series titled ‘Stump Sohla’ which was part of Andrew Rea’s Babish Culinary Universe on YouTube. After working on the series till early 2021, Sohla’s career took a new turn when she joined Food52 for a weekly column called ‘Off-Script with Sohla’ which also has a YouTube version.

Simultaneously, she also hosts a web series for the History channel named ‘Ancient Recipes with Sohla’ as well as the show ‘Mystery Menu’ for the New York Times Cooking YouTube channel. Moreover, Sohla is soon releasing her cookbook inspired by the immense love she received from her fans over the years with her online presence. Her venture into HBO Max’s reality competition brings her into the world of television which will surely open new doors for her.

Sohla El-Waylly’s Husband

Sohla has been married to fellow Culinary Institute of America classmate Hisham “Ham” El-Waylly. Ham was born to Egyptian-Bolivian parents in Doha, Qatar. The couple met at culinary school and hasn’t been able to be apart ever since. They celebrated a milestone, their 12th wedding anniversary in July 2022, and live in New York with their two adorable doggies, Vito and Clem.

Their passion for food and unique food creation has helped them collaborate on numerous occasions. They had even opened up a diner in Brooklyn called Hail Mary which they operated with utmost care and love with their own money. However, after it went under, the couple still remained optimistic and figured out different ventures to get them further in their career. Thus, we wish Sohla and Ham the best for their future, both personally and professionally.

