Where is The Big Brunch Filmed?

Created by Dan Levy, HBO Max’s ‘The Big Brunch’ is a cooking competition series that brings together undiscovered yet talented chefs from across the country to compete against each other. By showcasing their culinary skills and putting their knowledge about the art of cooking to good use, the contestants must give their best to win an attractive cash prize of $300,000. At the same time, they are given the opportunity to share their background stories and business dreams.

Although the show follows the conventional format of most of the shows in the genre, what makes it different and all the more entertaining is that Dan Levy not just sits at the judges’ table alongside Sohla El-Waylly and Will Guidara but also hosts the show. While the delicious dishes prepared by the contestants make ‘The Big Brunch’ a mouth-watering watch, the interior space where it is recorded makes it hard for the viewers to guess the actual filming site. Well, don’t worry because we have all the information about the same!

The Big Brunch Filming Locations

‘The Big Brunch’ is filmed entirely in California, specifically in Los Angeles. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the cooking competition series seemingly took place during the spring of 2022. Located in the Western United States, California is the most populous state in the United States. Given its significance in the entertainment industry, it is only fitting that it hosts the production of all kinds of projects, including ‘The Big Brunch.’ So, let’s traverse the specific locations that appear in the HBO Max series!

Los Angeles, California

All the pivotal sequences for ‘The Big Brunch’ are lensed in Los Angeles, the largest city in California and the second-most populous city in the US. Specifically, the cast and crew set up camp in Hollywood, a neighborhood in the central region of Los Angeles. They utilize a soundstage of one of the many major film studios in the iconic neighborhood. Some of the notable movie and TV production companies that have their studios in and around Hollywood are Walt Disney Studios, Columbia Pictures, Universal Pictures, Warner Bros., and Paramount Pictures.

Apart from studios, the Hollywood neighborhood is rich in several attractions and sights of interest, including the CBS Columbia Square, Hollywood Palladium, Dolby Theatre, Hollywood Masonic Temple, Hollywood Wax Museum, and Madame Tussauds Hollywood. Over the years, the iconic locality and the surrounding areas have hosted the production of some iconic movies, such as ‘The Italian Job,’ ‘Friends with Benefits,’ ‘The Day After Tomorrow,’ and ‘The Kissing Booth.’

