Is Will Guidara Married? Who is His Wife?

Restauranteur and hospitality specialist, Will Guidara is a well-known name in the food and hospitality industry. Over the years in his career, Will has achieved immense recognition and success by running several high-end award-winning restaurants and chains including Eleven Madison Park, NoMad New York, NoMad Los Angeles, NoMad Las Vegas, and NoMad Bar. Will is also the co-owner of the Make It Nice hospitality group, along with chef Daniel Humm, which was founded in 2011. He is also the author of four books with Daniel that includes ‘Eleven Madison Park: The Cookbook’ (2011), ‘The NoMad Cookbook’ (2015), and another one by him, ‘Unreasonable Hospitality’ (2022).

Will Guidara’s avatar as one of the judges of ‘The Big Brunch,’ an HBO Max food competition show takes him a step closer to people to whom he has tried to spread his message of unreasonable hospitality. The show involves competition among skilled and creative chefs from across the country for a cash prize of $300,000. They get to display their culinary expertise and innovative ideas while sharing their life stories and business plans for the future. Thus, looking at his unique presence in the show, fans of Will must be curious about him, and we’ve covered just that.

Will Guidara’s Family and Background

Born and brought up in Sleepy Hollow, New York, Will hails from a loving family comprising his father and renowned restauranteur, Frank Guidara, and his late mother Janet Guidara. Frank is a pioneer of the hospitality industry who held numerous reputable positions in his career and is a well-known leadership mentor who commemorated the phrase, “Adversity is a Terrible Thing to Waste.” His mother, Janet, worked as a flight attendant and inspired many after her, before she passed away in 2001 due to brain cancer.

Will is extremely close to his father, because while his mother was sick, his father raised and took care of him and also gave him several important life lessons. Calling him his mentor, role model, and best friend who is always a phone call away, Will once honored his father by sharing some of his life lessons. These included, as he wrote, ““The secret to happiness is always having something to look forward to.” “Ask yourself what right looks like, and do that.” “Adversity is a terrible thing to waste.” “What would you attempt to do if you knew you could not fail?” He’s just the best. I LOVE YOU DAD!”

Will attended the Cornell University School of Hotel Administration and graduated in 2001. Inspired by his father, Will got into the dining room career with Wolfgang Puck’s Spago in Beverly Hills. He then joined the Union Square Hospitality Group, where he assumed various roles over time. Will went up the ladder when he purchased Eleven Madison Park from Union Square Hospitality Group in 2011 along with Daniel Humm. After opening up and running their other restaurants for many years, Will and Daniel ended their partnership in 2019, when Daniel bought out Will.

Will Guidara’s Wife

Will is happily married to talented chef and cookbook author, Christina Tosi. The couple got married on July 30, 2016, and they celebrated with friends and family in a camp-themed wedding at Cedar Lakes Estate in Port Jervis, New York. The couple is now parents to their 1-year-old daughter, Francis ‘Frankie’ Ray, and live together in New York along with the dog, Butter. Christina is the founder and co-owner of the famous chain of dessert and bakery restaurants, Milk Bar, along with Momofuku.

She has also taken up the role of a judge for several cooking competitions such as Fox’s ‘MasterChef’ (2015), season 4 of ‘MasterChef Junior’ (2015) and as a presenter for the Netflix series ‘Bake Squad.’ Christina is also the recipient of the title, “Most Innovative Women in Food and Drink” in 2014 by Food and Wine Magazine. Thus, we only wish Will and his family more happiness and success in their future ahead.

Read More: Where is The Big Brunch Filmed?