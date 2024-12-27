Is Cho Hyun-ju (Player 120) Transgender? Is the Actor Transgender in Real Life?

While it’s true that Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ season 2 had the almost impossible responsibility of at least matching its initial installment’s success, it actually managed to exceed expectations. That’s because it portrays the perfect blend of old and new in every sense so as to back once-winner, Player 456 Seong Gi-Hun, as he tries to bring down the entire fictional game for good. Amongst those to be one of the desperately destitute individuals, this time around was Cho Hyun-ju (Player 120,) whose entire backstory gave the show a lot of authenticity in itself.

Cho Hyun-ju Fell Into Crippling Debt Because of Her Truth

According to Cho Hyun-ju’s own narrative, she was born and raised to loving parents in a caring society before enrolling in the special forces of the army, where she did wonders. However, when she ultimately came out with her truth, her entire world turned upside down because she was unfortunately shunned owing to superstitions and prejudice. Her mother admittedly cried, her father stopped speaking to her, and once she decided she wanted to live as a woman, she was even fired as an army official.

Nevertheless, Cho Hyun-ju decided to move forward and live her own truth, which caused her to fall into debt while earning enough money to transition fully. She had just one significant operation left and was 300 million won in debt when she stepped foot into Squid Game, so she was determined to walk away with enough that would help her start anew. After all, her plan was to walk away, relocate to Thailand, get the surgery she needs, and stay there for good because there is a much more supportive community of transgender people there.

The Casting for Cho Hyun-ju Was Admittedly Not Entirely Authentic

Cho Hyun-ju is portrayed by actor Park Sung-hoon, who is a cis heterosexual male and not a transgender woman or a part of the LGBT+ community in any way, shape, or form. This actor had kickstarted his career as a theater professional with Route 21 before landing some major breakthrough roles in television while, then helped him spread his wings. Before ‘Squid Game,’ Sung-hoon was most known for his role in KBS 2TV’s ‘My Only One’ (2018 –2019) before dabbling in villainous roles like ‘The Glory’ (2022–2023) as well as ‘Queen of Te’ars (2024).

When Sung-hoon was announced as the actor who would be playing the role of a transgender woman, Hyun-ju, there was a lot of backlash from fans across the globe for the casting not being authentic. However, he gradually earned the trust of fans by portraying his character in an honest, three dimensional light and then also did a great job expressing all her struggles in the show in itself. From her pain over familial loss to how she handles adversity to her hope for the future upon coming across some honest albeit naive people, he perfectly expressed it all.

Squid Games’ Creator Backed the Casting Decision

According to an interview with TV Guide, Squid Games’ creator and director, Hwang Dong-hyuk, actually said he knew there would be backlash once it was announced that Park Sung-hoo would play Cho Hyun-ju. However, he went ahead with it anyway because it was almost impossible to authentically cast for her character owing to the fact the LGBTQ+ community in Korea is unfortunately still rather marginalized and neglected. Therefore, there aren’t many openly gay or transgender actors in the nation that would even allow them to move foward with the kind of authentic casting they knew would have been ideal.

“In the beginning, we were doing our research, and I was thinking of doing an authentic casting of a trans actor,” Hwang Dong-hyuk said. “When we researched in Korea… It was near impossible to find someone who we could cast authentically.” The nation’s prejudice against queer individuals thus left them no choice but to cast Park sung-hoon, which the creator was not mad about because he had “watched his work ever since his debut, and I had complete trust in him that he would be the right person in terms of talent in portraying this character.,” and he was right.

