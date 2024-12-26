Squid Game Season 2: Does Kim Jun-hee (Player 222) Die?

In the second season of Netflix’s survival series ‘Squid Game,’ Kim Jun-hee becomes Player 222 after beating several odds. Despite her pregnancy, which is near her due date, she participates in the Squid Game to save herself and her baby from a life of hardships and misery. After hiding her true self for a while, she finds comfort among Seong Gi-hun and his teammates. Fortunately, Jang Geum-ja (Player 149) realizes what she has been dealing with, which makes her keep an eye on the latter as a mother figure. Because of her vulnerabilities, Jun-hee’s fate becomes a matter of great concern! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Kim Jun-hee Avoids Death by Staying Away From Gi-hun’s Rebellion

After the first game, “Red Light, Green Light,” Kim Jun-hee realizes that the Squid Game is nothing like what she expected. The realization that her life is under threat makes her immensely worried, especially since another life is alive inside her. Her fears motivate her to join the team of Seong Gi-hun. She finds them not only intelligent but also empathetic, as they start protecting her after they learn that she is a mother-to-be. In return for their concern and care, Jun-hee extends her support to them, especially during the voting sessions. However, she takes a step back from them when they decide to wage a rebellion against the Squid Game’s organizers.

Jun-hee decides against joining the rebellion because of her condition. She cannot put her life on the line for a dangerous, idealistic cause when she is carrying an unborn baby. The young woman does not have any other option but to prioritize her and her child’s well-being when her friends start fighting an armed war. The last thing she wants is to participate in a shootout against the soldiers at the place with zero experience with guns and their workings. She must have also realized that her lack of experience will slow down her allies if they join them.

Kim Jun-hee’s Motherly Instincts Protect Her From a Tragedy

Since she is a mother-to-be, it is understandable why Jun-hee has to stay away from her own friends and allies. She is already at the worst possible place to be as a pregnant woman, especially considering the enormity of stress she has to deal with day after day. Her motherly instincts must be strong enough to stop her from participating in the rebellion for the sake of her unborn baby. Interestingly, Jun-hee saves from death not only her but also Lee Myung-gi, the father of her child. When the YouTuber considers joining Gi-hun in the rebellion, Jun-hee stops him with a look.

Jun-hee may not want to raise her child without the latter’s father, Myung-gi. Even though the YouTuber is far from an ideal partner or parent, she may want him to remain alive for the sake of her baby, who may ask for him after growing up. It is easier for her to protect him from dying than to deal with her child’s grief of never seeing the latter’s father. In other words, Jun-hee’s thoughts and decisions reflect her strong maternal instincts and protective nature, which save the lives of her, her baby, and her former partner.

Jun-hee is likely dreaming of a life beyond the Squid Game island, possibly with Myung-gi. Even though she dismisses him when he proposes getting back and spending their money together, he impresses her with the resilience he displays by fighting the members of Team O. The turn of events must have convinced her that she can rely on him to be an acceptable father, possibly for her to nurture the hope of leading a family of her own. This hope or aspiration may have stopped her from confronting death at a short distance by joining the rebellion.

