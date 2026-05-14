Chris Pine, Jeff Bridges, and Sabrina Carpenter To Reportedly Star in Ted Melfi’s ‘Protégé’

Theodore “Ted” Melfi’s next feature is reportedly bringing together Chris Pine, Jeff Bridges, and Sabrina Carpenter. The psychological thriller will be shot in Vancouver, British Columbia. Melfi also wrote the story, which follows a terminally ill composer who summons his celebrated protégé to an isolated cabin for a dark confrontation over plagiarized music, igniting a fraught evening of revelations, treachery, and dangerous reversals of control.

Pine is no stranger to the psychological thriller genre, having starred in movies and shows like ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ about a woman who discovers shocking secrets connecting their neighborhood and the company her husband works for, ‘All the Old Knives,’ about a CIA officer sent to interview his former lover regarding an information leak that led to the loss of multiple lives, and ‘I Am the Night,’ about a young girl whose research into her family history reveals connections to the Black Dahlia murder of 1947. Pine most recently starred as Orest D in Carolina Cavalli’s ‘The Kidnapping of Arabella’ and Darren Barrenman in the comedy drama ‘Poolman,’ his own directorial. Among his upcoming projects are Rachel Lambert’s romantic comedy drama ‘Carousel,’ about a man (Pine) whose normal life is turned upside down by the arrival of his high school ex, Rebecca (Jenny Slate), and David and Nathan Zellner’s sci-fi comedy movie ‘Alpha Gang,’ about an alien gang disguising itself as 1950s bikers to invade Earth.

Veteran actor Jeff Bridges, known for the ‘Tron’ movies, ‘The Big Lebowski,’ ‘Hell or High Water,’ and ‘Iron Man,’ was last seen in his iconic role as Kevin Flynn in ‘Tron: Ares’ and Dan Chase in Season 2 of FX’s ‘The Old Man.’ Next in his slate is ‘Minions & Monsters,’ the next addition in the ‘Despicable Me’ franchise, where he has lent his voice alongside Jesse Eisenberg, Allison Janney, Christoph Waltz, Zoey Deutch, and Bobby Moynihan. The animated movie will be released on July 1 this year.

Singer/songwriter/actress Sabrina Carpenter’s well-known movie credits include Harper Kreyman in Netflix’s ‘Tall Girl’ movies, Maddy in Carey Williams’s thriller comedy ‘Emergency,’ and Sammy Brown in American teenage singer Zach Sobiech’s biopic ‘Clouds,’ whose titular song hit the Billboard Hot 100. She played Quinn Ackerman in Laura Terruso’s dance comedy drama ‘Work It,’ available on Netflix. She is also expected to star as Alice in an upcoming yet-untitled ‘Alice in Wonderland’ musical feature, to be helmed by Lorene Scafaria and distributed by Netflix.

Theodore Melfi directed the Oscar-nominated biographical drama ‘Hidden Figures,’ centering on African-American NASA scientists Katherine Goble Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson, and their contribution to the Space Race in the 1950s and 1960s; the comedy drama ‘St. Vincent,’ about the relationship between a 12-year-old boy and his military veteran babysitter; and the Netflix movie ‘The Starling,’ which focuses on a heartbroken woman’s healing relationship with a starling (bird).

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