Christopher “Chris” Magallanez: Where is the Queer Eye Season 9 Hero Now?

It was more than a decade after the original 2000s eponymous series went off the air that Netflix rebooted the ‘Queer Eye‘ franchise with a brand new cast, yet the crux of it remained the same. In other words, this production follows five experts (the Fab Five) as they help individuals from all walks of life (aka heroes) step into their authentic, core selves with confidence for good. Amongst them in season 9 was none other than Christopher “Chris” Magallanez, whose lack of confidence and introversion were what had led his family to nominate him for a makeover.

Christopher “Chris” Magallanez Was Stuck in the Past

Although an unwaveringly strong and supportive young man, thanks to the way he was raised, Chris admittedly struggled with being open about his emotions as the youngest in a big family. He mentioned he was always treated like a baby, so he fell into that role rather seamlessly even as he grew up and moved out, only to remain rather reserved whenever he did come back. The fact he was always loudly asked about his relationship status also made him revert further into himself since he never had any significant details to give, which only led his family to push further.

Chris has always known his loved ones have great intentions, yet it was difficult for him to speak up, ask them to stop whenever something was bothering him, or just take charge of conversations. That’s because this was essentially the part his father played in the familial dynamic, that is, until he sadly passed away a few years ago, leaving him in an utterly devastated state. The duo actually resided together at the time, and it was right in front of the 40-year-old that his father took his last breath. Yet, instead of breaking down, he stepped up to take care of his sister’s children as she grieved because there was no paternal figure there.

It inadvertently led Chris to never grieve in the way he needed, resulting in him essentially being stuck in the past by clinging to the dynamics he already knew and was comfortable with. He never even switched the furniture in his father’s place around to make it into his own, so his inherited cozy, suburban home didn’t even feel like his even after years had gone by. That’s when the Fab Five came into the picture, helping him evolve by making him see that his loved ones would support him no matter what and that even if he was a homebody, he deserved to have confidence, love, and sanctuary within his personal space.

Christopher “Chris” Magallanez Prefers to Keep a Low Profile Today

While not much regarding Chris or his recent experiences is known as of writing, considering he prefers to lead his life on the down low, we do know he is a very calm, family-oriented man. Despite the fact he admittedly doesn’t like socializing much, he is always present at family get-togethers or celebrations to quietly show his unwavering appreciation and support for them. Whether it be birthdays, anniversaries, or even just Sunday dinners, he is undoubtedly there, and he shares a particularly close bond with his two young nephews as well as his grandmother.

As far as Chris’ professional standing is concerned, it appears as if he continues to follow in his father’s footsteps and work in the hospitality industry, all with the aim of rising to the very top of his department. From what we can tell, it’s highly likely he still serves as the Transportation Manager at the renowned Resorts World Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip, yet there is scope here for his future. The Head Director of this hotel has made it clear on the show that if he continues on the upward trajectory he is on, he will soon be promoted to his dream position of Director of Transportation.

