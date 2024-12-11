Jen’ya Reynolds: Where is the Queer Eye Season 9 Hero Now?

As a reboot of the eponymous 2000s series, Netflix’s ‘Queer Eye‘ truly lives up to its reputation in every way conceivable, owing to its incredibly emotional yet heartwarming structure. That’s because it revolves around five experts (the Fab Five) as they enable individuals (aka heroes) to realize their full potential through an emotional, mental, as well as physical makeover. Amongst them in season 9 was Jen’ya Reynolds, whose young daughter Kemora was the one to nominate her for Mother’s Day after witnessing all that she did for their small family of two.

Jen’ya Reynolds Never Expected to Be a Single Mother

When Jen’ya was just a young girl, she developed a passion for victims of abuse and assault owing to her own experiences, only to then pursue a career in the same. She has worked with several organizations in her base of Las Vegas, Nevada, as a case manager for survivors as well as homeless people because it is all very, very personal to her. After all, not only have there been brief stretches wherein she has had no stable roof over her head, but she is also a proud survivor of heinous domestic violence and brutal sexual assaults.

However, Jen’ya always managed to get back on her feet, that is, until her world turned upside down in October 2023 when her husband suddenly decided to leave her and their daughter Kemora. According to the show, this resulted in her losing everything – with bills as well as her trauma piling up, she lost their home and her job until she had to rely on loved ones plus a shelter for support. There were times she even went hungry just so Kemora could have a full meal, all the while ensuring her schooling was not affected at all. Then, she worked hard to put a roof over their head.

Jen’ya dedication to her profession as well as her family is what led Kemora to nominate her for ‘Queer Eye,’ especially since she had also noticed that her mother rarely ever did anything for herself. That’s when the Fab Five came into the picture, unaware their guidance, tireless aid, and validation of her emotions would transform her into the kind of woman she only ever thought she could be. They essentially helped her step into her real self by caring for her beliefs, her dedication to Kemora, and her past experiences in such a way they inadvertently gave her a key to move forward.

With Her Newfound Spirit, Jen’ya is Making the Most of Her Life

Although it wasn’t until Jen’ya was 33 that she really found herself for good, she is now doing her best to embrace it in every sense of the term by gradually evolving into an inspirational public figure. This includes not shying away from her faith, her diagnosis of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) as well as borderline diabetes, her profession as a case manager, her career as an entrepreneur, and her motherhood. It is often difficult for her to juggle all these aspects, considering she is a single mother, responsible for not just Kemora but their pet dog Cookie and their household, but it is extremely fulfilling to her.

Therefore, we’re happy to report Jen’ya is still based in Las Vegas, where she serves as a serial businesswoman and a faith, family, as well as fitness influencer while also caring for Kemora. She is actually the brains behind an herbal tea brand called Yahweh Rapha Tea Co. (translation: The Lord Who Heals), all the while even working as a doula within her own company, Birthing Promises.

As if that’s not enough, it appears that this full-time case manager who currently supports those recovering from homelessness and drug addiction is also planning to evolve into an author soon. From what we can tell, her debut book, a memoir titled ‘Restore: From Trauma to Triumph,’ chronicling her entire life journey up until this point, will be released sometime in 2025.

