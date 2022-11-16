Christy Aldred: Where is Mind Your Manners Participant Now?

Netflix’s ‘Mind Your Manners’ takes viewers into the world of etiquette and self-discovery as various cast members try to find the best version of themselves. Under the tutelage of international etiquette teacher Sara Jane Ho, several of her students spread their wings and learned more and more about the finer side of life. Sara also helps boost the self-confidence of her students and shows them how to be true to themselves.

The first season of the reality show featured many interesting students, including Christy Aldred, who wanted to break the monotony of her life and establish an identity for herself. Though the path is far from simple, it gives Christy the motivation she needs to go after her dreams. We are sure that fans of the show are curious about Christy’s current whereabouts, and we are here to explore the same!

Christy Aldred’s Mind Your Manners Journey

Having spent her early years in Hawaii, Christy came on the show at the age of 50 in order to improve her lifestyle and business. For several years, Christy had been a stay-at-home mother, and while she adored her family, she did want to break the monotony and discover herself. Upon meeting Sara over afternoon tea, Christy explained how she had not paid much attention to herself over the years. She did want to expand her earring business but did not know how to do so.

Sara soon visited Christy at her home and shared some home decor tips. She also suggested that Christy should get a dining table for her family. Prior to this, Christy shared that she would eat by sitting on the floor, which Sara said symbolized how she puts herself below everyone. The etiquette teacher loved the earrings that Christy had made but felt that her tactics for sale left much to be desired. Hence, Sara suggested that Christy should use better pictures of her products and focus on individual earrings. She also shared that the photos Chirsty puts on the online marketplace should ideally have a white background to make the colors pop.

After going through pictures of Christy’s friends and family, it came out that the mother had not felt beautiful in a long time. Her skin had apparently been damaged by the sun during her years in Hawaii. In order to boost Christy’s inner energy, Sara took her to a Tai-chi lesson. The martial art is meant to increase the flow of energy in one’s body, and it seemed to help Christy immensely. Later, Sara also realized that Christy’s skincare routine was certainly not up to the mark. After sharing some tips regarding the same with Chirsty, Sara took her student to a facial session which made Christy feel much better.

Continuing the beauty and grooming process, Sara also booked a hair appointment for Christy, and the result made the latter feel quite happy with herself. The next time Sara saw Christy, she could not help but compliment her pupil and was eager to provide her with the perfect dress to complete the look. In order to truly assess the situation, Sara invited Christy’s daughter Sydney, and the young girl was delighted with her mother’s transformation. The new and improved Christy was thankful for all the help that Sara had provided to her regarding self-care and business.

Where is Christy Aldred Now?

Though Christy does not seem to be active on social media, her life as a businesswoman seems to be going well. Taking Sara’s advice to heart, Christy has started selling her earrings at different physical locations. She also uses white backgrounds to make her products catch the eye of potential customers. Towards the end of the show, Christy had plans to open a website for her business and is seemingly working hard for the same. The reality TV star is happily married to her husband, Waine Aldred. The couple has a beautiful daughter named Sydney, whom the duo adores. We wish Christy the best in her life and hope her future ventures are successful.

