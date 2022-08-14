City on a Hill Season 3 Episode 3 Recap and Ending, Explained

In the third season of ‘City on a Hill,’ it becomes once more apparent that John “Jackie” Rohr (Kevin Bacon) does have moral and ethical lines he doesn’t cross; it’s just that he often has trouble finding them. In season 3 episode 3, titled ‘Speak When You’re Angry,’ Jackie realizes that Sinclair is guilty of everything Victoria is accusing him of, but he has become too accustomed to the money that working for Sinclair brings. As a result, he is hesitant about pursuing the truth about his current employer. Having recently lost his father, DeCourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge) attempts to snuff out his grief as Guy Dan Forces him to compete against Blair. Meanwhile, Chris Caysen pays the price for his honesty. Here Is everything you need to know about the ending of City on a Hill’ season 3 episode 3. SPOILERS AHEAD.

City on a Hill Season 3 Episode 3 Recap

The episode begins as Ward returns to work after his father’s death. Blair walks into his office to tell him their boss wants to see them both in his office and notices the gun that Ward now carries in his briefcase. During their meeting with Guy Dan, Ward purposefully attaches himself to the more challenging case that Dan offers the two of them. When Dan asks about the gun, Ward makes it clear that while Anton is dead and he and his wife are alive, he intends to keep it that way.

At the Rohr household, Benedetta leaves the nest and goes off to college in New York, and her parents couldn’t be prouder. Jackie later learns that Jenny’s horrible father is bringing assault charges against her. That is how he finds out about his wife’s encounter with her father and the role that Doyle played in it. Infuriated, Jackie confronts Doyle again and tells him to stay away from Jenny. Moreover, he uses his connection in the FBI to launch an investigation into the church’s alleged missing funds.

While dealing with her case involving the Big Dig, Siobhan learns that her high-school friend, Lulu, has died in a car accident. Although they hadn’t seen each other for years, Lulu listed her as next-to-kin. As she begins preparing for Lulu’s funeral, old memories come rushing back, and both she and Ward are forced to deal with an onslaught of grief. Siobhan later discovers that Lulu sent her a letter before her death. It was essentially a suicide note. When they were younger, Lulu was driving under the influence of alcohol; Siobhan was also in the car. Lulu hit a man who was out on a walk with his dog. The following day, they learned that the man was married with two children.

The man survived but sustained serious injuries. The guilt for her actions haunted Lulu for all these years until it became too much for her. Siobhan confides to her mother about this. They discover that the man in question died recently, and Siobhan’s mother convinces her to let it go, arguing that no good will come by trying to rectify the past.

Jenny contemplates the mistake she made by marrying Jackie as her friendship with Doyle grows. Meanwhile, Jackie sleeps with Letitia, who reveals that she is from a working-class background herself. She claims that she and Sinclair have an open marriage, and every other sexual partner of Sinclair except Dominique is happy with their experience. And yet, when Jackie walks out of the room, he sees Sinclair with a woman he met earlier. She appears to be heavily under the influence of something, and Jackie realizes exactly what kind of people he works for.

City on a Hill Season 3 Episode 3 Ending: Is Rick Dunleavy Dead? Who Killed Him?

If Chris Caysen represents the best of what the Boston police department has to offer, Rick Dunleavy (Bill Dawes) represents the worst. The man is rotten to the core and has no qualms about killing fellow police officers who he thinks have broken the code of secrecy. It’s pretty much clear by now that he is the one who shot and killed Russ. In this episode, he mocks Caysen in public places. So, in the evening, when he gets shot and dies, the suspicion falls on Caysen. As the episode ends, two police officers arrive at Caysen’s home to question him.

The shooter is likely not Caysen. We catch a couple of glimpses of the shooter. Even though it’s raining when Dunleavy gets shot, and the shooter is wearing a hooded jacket, they are evidently not Caysen, who is likely with his wife when this incident occurs. The person who fatally shoots Dunleavy is significantly shorter than Caysen. It has to be someone who was directly affected by Dunleavy’s actions. And that can mean only one person, Wallace’s pregnant wife, Carol. So, either she or someone she hired most probably has killed the corrupt police officer.

