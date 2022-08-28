City on a Hill Season 3 Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained

Set in Boston of the 1990s, ‘City on a Hill’ is a riveting tale of good versus evil, morality versus corruption, and hope versus cynicism. The plot predominantly revolves around two people. Former FBI agent Jackie Rohr (Kevin Bacon) represents the contemporary state of Boston, whereas assistant district attorney DeCourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge) embodies what Boston can be. The two men can’t be more different. But their complex dynamic invariably changes both of them. In season 3 episode 4, titled ‘Ugly, Like I Said,’ Grace Campbell, an important character in season 2, returns as the trial for her son’s death enters the final stage. Jackie continues to investigate exactly what happened to Dominique and learns that she was drugged. Siobhan receives threats from the mob because of her case against the Big Dig. Meanwhile, Jenny tries to get the FBI to reinstate her husband. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘City on a Hill’ season 3 episode 4. SPOILERS AHEAD.

City on a Hill Season 3 Episode 4 Recap

After the death of Rick Dunleavy, the BPD extensively questions Chris Caysen. Because of the animosity between the two men, Chris emerges as the biggest suspect in the case, though he rigorously asserts his innocence. Marie volunteers to take the stand and claim that Chris was with her the entire time, but her husband dissuades her. The Federal government’s trial against the erstwhile police officer Tony Suferin for killing Anton Campbell enters its final stage. Anton is the same man because of whom Siobhan lost her child. And yet, she and Ward attempt to ensure that Grace will get justice. For them, it’s ultimately not about Anton but about numerous boys and girls from minority communities who often become victims of police brutality. After testimonies from Chris and Jackie, during which they both omit certain parts of the interaction, Suferin is found guilty of the charges against him.

Meanwhile, Jackie continues his affair with Letitia, with Sinclair’s blessing no less. However, he keeps investigating Dominique’s death and learns that she had ingested Quaalude, a type of sedative. Jackie visits Dominique’s parents and demands to know what actions they have undertaken, exploding on them when he doesn’t receive a satisfactory answer. Jackie’s daughter, Benedetta, struggled with drug issues in the past. For someone as morally jaded as Jackie, it seems that he needs a personal connection to recognize that the actions of his current boss are abhorrent.

Ward’s brother comes to town to give him his share of their late father’s insurance money. It isn’t much, a little over a thousand dollars. Nevertheless, Ward decides to buy a watch with the money for the child he is going to have with Siobhan in the future, demonstrating that they are finally ready to heal and move on.

Maggie takes her children and goes to stay with her mother. After being married to Chris all these years, she is finally at a breaking point. Elsewhere in Boston, Jenny correctly deduces that Jackie is having an affair with Letitia. Realizing that he still misses his FBI work, she tries to get him his job back. She visits Karen Shimizu, who, instead of reinstating Jacki, tells Jenny to find out what happened to Holly Gunner. As the episode ends, Jenny has a diver retrieve Jackie’s badge from the bottom of the Boston harbor.

City on a Hill Season 3 Episode 4 Ending: Will Jackie Be Reinstated in the FBI?

The events of the fourth episode of the third season of ‘City on a Hill’ seem to indicate that the narrative is ultimately heading toward Jackie’s reinstatement into the FBI. Although Jackie’s sense of ethics and morality is non-existent, even he has a proverbial line on the sand that must not be crossed. In this episode, Jackie seems to gain positive feedback after testifying in Suferin’s trial. Jenny isn’t necessarily wrong when she says that Jackie misses his FBI days. Working for Sinclair is a poor substitute for the control and power that Jackie used to enjoy once upon a time.

If the series creators are planning to return Jackie to the FBI, it feels like that will be a disservice to where the narrative has been heading up until this point. Jackie acts like an agent of chaos while he isn’t carrying a badge. It has been part of the natural progression of the character. If Jackie becomes an FBI agent again, it will revert certain things to how they used to be, which is not particularly a good thing.

Read More: Where and What Year Does City on a Hill Take Place?