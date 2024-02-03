Claire Scanlon to Direct Bringing Up Bébé Next

Claire Scanlon is set to direct the drama film ‘Bringing Up Bébé’ next. The shooting of the project will start in Paris, France, this April or September and will last for two months. Catherine Reitman penned the movie based on Pamela Druckerman’s bestselling book ‘Bringing Up Bébé: One American Mother Discovers the Wisdom of French Parenting.’

The film revolves around Pamela, a helicopter parent who struggles to fit in Paris after uprooting her family from New York. It doesn’t take long for her to clash with her new neighbor Agnes. Compared to Pamela, it seems like Agnes is doing everything right and has the perfect family and career. But when they are forced to work on a project together and their parenting styles are pitted against one another, Pamela starts to rediscover who she really is.

The project marks Scanlon’s first feature since Prime Video’s 2022 comedy film ‘The People We Hate at the Wedding,’ starring Allison Janney, Ben Platt, and Kristen Bell. The filmmaker recently wrapped the production of the second season of Netflix’s workplace comedy series ‘Unstable,’ starring Rob Lowe. Her previous movies include Netflix’s romantic comedy ‘Set It Up,’ starring Zoey Deutch, Glen Powell, and Lucy Liu.

Scanlon is gearing up for the release of Apple TV+’s period comedy series ‘Palm Royale,’ which she directed with Tate Taylor, creator Abe Sylvia, and Stephanie Laing. Starring Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, and Allison Janney, the show revolves around a woman’s efforts to achieve a place in the Palm Beach high society. The director’s recent television credits include TBS’ ‘Miracle Workers,’ ABC’s sitcoms ‘Not Dead Yet’ and ‘Abbott Elementary,’ Peacock’s ‘Saved by the Bell,’ and the famed ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine.’

Reitman is making her feature film debut as a screenwriter with the movie. She previously created and served as the main writer of CBC/Netflix’s ‘Workin’ Moms,’ in addition to playing Kate Foster in the sitcom. The actress is also known for portraying Maureen Ponderosa in FX/FXX’s ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ and Lucy in ABC’s ‘Black-ish.’

Paris, the principal location of the movie, previously hosted the shooting of Dan Levy’s ‘Good Grief,’ Netflix’s romantic comedy series ‘Emily in Paris,’ and Apple TV+’s upcoming biographical drama ‘The New Look.’

