Clark Duke to Direct ‘Gunz Out!’ Next

Clark Duke is returning to the director’s chair after four years! The actor-director is currently developing ‘Gunz Out!’ The shooting of the feature film will start in Newton, New Jersey, on June 17 and last until July 12. The plot revolves around a down-and-out exotic dancer and her man, who make a plan that changes everyone’s lives forever.

Duke, who had his breakthrough with his performance as Clark in NBC’s legendary sitcom ‘The Office,’ made his feature directorial debut with the 2020 crime thriller ‘Arkansas.’ Starring himself, Liam Hemsworth, John Malkovich, and Vince Vaughn, the film follows Kyle and Swin, who deal with the threat of an Arkansas-based drug kingpin named Frog after a deal went wrong. The filmmaker has also helmed a few shorts, including the 2018 comedy ‘Home’ and Kristen Bell-starrer ‘Show Business.’

Whether Duke will also star in the upcoming movie is yet to be confirmed. As an actor, he last appeared as Brian in NBC’s sitcom ‘Young Rock.’ He lent his voice to Brett Hand and Lil Brett in Netflix’s animated series ‘Inside Job,’ which follows antisocial genius Reagan Ridley and the employees of the Deep State who work to conceal the world’s conspiracies. The actor was also a long-time part of the voice cast of ‘Robot Chicken.’

Duke’s popular credits include Don in the teen mystery series ‘Veronica Mars,’ starring Kristen Bell. In Showtime’s comedy-drama series ‘I’m Dying Up Here,’ he portrayed Ron Shack, a Boston comic who leaves for Los Angeles. The actor appeared as Jarod in HBO’s fantasy drama ‘Room 104’ and Doug McDougal in Adam Rifkin’s ‘The Last Movie Star,’ starring Burt Reynolds. After the conclusion of ‘The Office’ in 2013, Duke became a part of the cast of CBS’ immensely popular sitcom ‘Two and a Half Men’ to play Barry Foster, the working partner of Odette Annable’s Nicole, the love interest of Ashton Kutcher’s Walden Schmidt.

New Jersey is a prominent filming location on the East Coast, having hosted the production of recent high-profile releases such as Prime Video’s ‘Fallout’ and Sony Pictures’ ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.’ Newton, in particular, is a shooting location of the television series ‘Redrum.’

