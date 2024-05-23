Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Ron Perlman, and Danny Glover to Star in Benjamin Johns’ ‘Jump Out’

Benjamin Johns’ next feature will be led by a highly experienced ensemble! Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Ron Perlman, and Danny Glover have joined the cast of the survival horror film ‘Jump Out.’ The trio will star alongside Hannah Arterton, Eugene Simon, and Alice Hewkin. Also written by Johns, the movie is slated to start shooting in Tasmania, Australia, in January 2025.

The supernatural horror film will follow a group of university friends whose seemingly innocent adventure takes a terrifying turn. What begins as an exhilarating cliff-jumping excursion soon transforms into a nightmare when they find themselves marooned on a desolate island. As the friends grapple with the shock of their predicament, they quickly realize that they are not the island’s only inhabitants. Unseen terrors lurk in the shadows, and horrors beyond their comprehension begin to manifest. Trapped on the island with no one coming to rescue them, the friends fall deeper into their nightmares.

Rhys Meyers is a versatile and acclaimed actor known for his performances in ‘Vikings,’ ‘Elvis,’ and ‘The Tudors.’ He recently appeared in ‘97 Minutes,’ ‘Mercy,’ and ‘Ambush.’ Over the past decade, he has grappled with publicized personal tragedies and addiction, which have contributed to a decline in his promising acting career. It is expected that ‘Jump Out’ and his other upcoming projects will herald the performer’s return.

Ron Perlman, a veteran actor who began honing his craft as a classically trained actor performing in countless stage plays, portrayed Toby Hellinger in ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ and Bobo in ‘The Retirement Plan,’ in addition to voicing Optimus Primal in ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.’ He is also slated to appear in upcoming films like ‘The Gentleman,’ Michael Jai White-starrer ‘Scream Before You Die,’ ‘Thug’ with Liam Neeson, and Matt Damon‘s ‘The Instigators.’

Glover is a prolific actor with a commanding presence on screen. His latest appearances are in ‘The Naughty Nine,’ ‘Double Soul,’ ‘I’m a Virgo,’ and ‘Press Play.’ Fans can also look forward to his anticipated performance in ‘Lethal Weapon 5,’ the latest installment in the franchise that propelled him to fame.

‘Jump Out’ is Johns’ first horror film. The director is best known for his Ben Kingsley-narrated documentary, ‘The Medicine Buddha,’ which centers on the life of a monk on a mission to heal Mongolia and the world.

Tasmania is an island state of Australia situated just off the southern coast of the mainland. The region’s rugged wilderness, historic architecture, and unique coastal scenery make it the perfect filming destination for ‘Jump Out.’ The movie was initially reported to be filmed in Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands, Spain, but switched to Tasmania. Other recent productions shot in the place include Prime Video’s ‘Deadloch,’ ‘Bay of Fires,’ and ‘The Gloaming.’

