Helmed by Carlson Young, Prime Video’s ‘Clashing Through the Snow’ follows Ryan Mitchell and Hannah Hendricks, two editors working at the same publishing house who are thrown into an unexpected rivalry. Turns out, the company’s upcoming budget cuts mean either Ryan or Hannah might have to be let go. As the duo embarks on their mission to one-up the other before the holidays end, their journey takes them through places they would never have enjoyed had they not been together. One after another, eccentric characters and unexpected twists of opportunity appear before them, and Teddy Arnold and his novel ‘Mercyville Massacre’ turn out to be a mix of both.

Mercyville Massacre is an Invented Novel With a Uniquely Grim Origin Story

‘Mercyville Massacre’ is a fictional novel created by writers Daniel Mackey and Rebecca Ewing specifically for the world of ‘Clashing Through the Snow.’ What makes it feel so distinctly real, however, is how we are introduced to an entirely invented backstory to this book and the tragedy behind it. In the film, the novel’s title comes from a Mercyville family, who were supposedly murdered over the course of a single night by an unknown killer. Their estate is turned into a themed hotel, complete with life-sized dolls of the people believed to have died in the house. The grim depiction aside, this entire construct seems to have no real-life origins and exists solely as part of the film’s creative setup.

While there isn’t any direct historical basis for ‘Mercyville Massacre,’ there are a few vague parallels that one can draw. In the small town of Villisca, Iowa, eight people, including six members of the Moore family and two visiting girls, were murdered in the family home in June 1912. The case remains unresolved to this day, but has nonetheless become a part of the town’s history, attracting ghost stories and paranormal tourism. Another parallel can be drawn to the 1892 murders of Andrew and Abby Borden, which led to the indictment, trial, and subsequent acquittal of his daughter, Lizzie Borden. The Borden house, located in Fall River, Massachusetts, is a popular bed-and-breakfast and museum as of writing. While this loosely connects to the depiction of the Mercyville house in the film, and accordingly in the in-universe book ‘Mercyville Massacre,’ the overall portrayal largely comes from the minds of the writers.

With ‘Mercyville Massacre’ being a book about a fictional event, it tracks that the author, Teddy Arnold, is himself a fictional character. Actor Michelle Randolph, who plays Hannah Hendricks in the movie, described Teddy’s character as “wonderfully strange, slightly unsettling, and somehow completely oblivious to how bizarre everything around him.” Interestingly enough, the actor who plays Teddy, Lukas Gage, had his own inspiration in mind when embodying the character. In a conversation with Cosmopolitan, director Carlson Young recalled that Gage suggested actor Chris Elliott’s role as Hanson in ‘Scary Movie‘ as “a north star for Teddy.” While there are some broad stylistic similarities between Teddy and Hanson, his role as a writer is fairly unique to him.

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