12 Movies Like Scary Movie on Netflix Right Now

‘Scary Movie’ centers on Cindy Campbell (Anna Faris) and her group of teenage friends, who have spent the past year hiding the secret of a fatal accident after disposing of the victim’s body in a lake. Their lives are thrown into chaos when a masked killer wearing a Ghostface costume begins targeting them one by one. When Halloween approaches, and panic spreads through their high school, the clueless group repeatedly fails to identify their stalker while innocent students continue to die in increasingly outrageous fashion. With the body count rising, Cindy is left wondering whether she will be the killer’s next victim.

The parody film, directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans, is a unique offering that hilariously spoofs the slasher genre, taking aim at the ‘Scream’ and ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ franchises. The popular movie is followed by multiple sequels, including ‘Scary Movie 2,’ ‘Scary Movie 3,’ and ‘Scary Movie (2026),’ among others, which also take creative liberties to spoof popular slasher and horror movies. These movies on Netflix, similar to ‘Scary Movie,’ feature strange storylines, violence, eccentric characters, absurdities, dark humor, unpredictable arcs, and over-the-top visuals.

12. Prevenge (2016)

Written and helmed by Alice Lowe, ‘Prevenge’ follows Ruth (Alice Lowe), a pregnant widow struggling to cope with the loss of her husband, who died in a climbing accident. She attends routine appointments with her gynecologist and becomes convinced that her unborn baby is communicating with her from the womb and influencing her every action. Believing the fetus wants revenge on those connected to Matt’s death, she embarks on a violent killing spree across the city.

When Ruth’s obsession deepens, the line between grief and reality becomes increasingly blurred. The British comedy slasher film is more philosophical than ‘Scary Movie,’ and comments on social themes. The strongest connection between the two films is their dark humor and unhinged characters. Watch it here.

11. Jennifer’s Body (2009)

‘Jennifer’s Body‘ is set in the small town of Devil’s Kettle, Minnesota, where high school student Needy Lesnicki (Amanda Seyfried) shares a close but complicated friendship with popular cheerleader Jennifer Check (Megan Fox). After attending a concert, Jennifer is abducted and later returns home covered in blood and behaving strangely, and soon develops an insatiable flesh hunger for her male classmates. Murders begin to plague the town, and Needy uncovers the truth behind a failed black magic ritual that transformed Jennifer into something inexplicable.

Determined to stop the killings, Needy also tries to keep her boyfriend, Chip, out of Jennifer’s reach. Shaped by Karyn Kusama’s vision as director, the comedy horror film, akin to ‘Scary Movie,’ revolves around young people caught in situations beyond their control. The two humor-filled narratives mix memorable characters, exaggerated situations, and sharp comedic moments with slasher-style violence. Enjoy it on Netflix.

10. Life After Beth (2014)

In ‘Life After Beth,’ Zach Orfman (Dane DeHaan) is devastated after his girlfriend, Beth Slocum (Aubrey Plaza), dies from a snake bite during a hike. While struggling to cope with the loss, Zach grows suspicious when Beth’s parents begin acting strangely and keeping him at a distance. He soon discovers that Beth has mysteriously returned from the dead. Delighted at first, Zach embraces the chance to spend time with her again. However, Beth’s increasingly strange behavior and horrifying transformation soon turn his happiness into a nightmare, and unsettling events begin spreading throughout the town.

While ‘Scary Movie’ relies on parody to poke fun at horror tropes, ‘Life After Beth’ finds laughs by twisting the zombie genre into an unlikely romantic comedy. The films place young protagonists in bizarre and chaotic situations where gruesome events unfold alongside witty humor and outrageous moments. Brought to life by Jeff Baena, the zombie comedy film is streaming here.

9. The Dead Don’t Die (2019)

‘The Dead Don’t Die’ unfolds in the quiet town of Centerville, where a series of bizarre events suggests that something is terribly wrong. The situation spirals into chaos when the dead rise from their graves and begin feasting on the living. When flesh-eating zombies overrun the community, Police Chief Cliff Robertson (Bill Murray), Officer Ronnie Peterson (Adam Driver), Officer Mindy Morrison (Chloë Sevigny), and undertaker Zelda Winston (Tilda Swinton) band together to protect the remaining townspeople.

With the undead continuing to multiply, Centerville’s residents must fight to survive against a threat that refuses to stay dead. The zombie comedy film delivers the same mix of horror and humor that defines ‘Scary Movie.’ Both films embrace absurdity, using eccentric characters, deadpan humor, and outrageous situations. The Jim Jarmusch directorial is available on Netflix.

8. The Conference (2023)

‘The Conference‘ or ‘Konferensen’ centers on a group of municipal employees attending a team-building retreat at a countryside hotel before the construction of a new shopping mall. During the conference, employee Lina (Katia Winter) learns that the farmer who owned the land for the project never received compensation and later died by suicide. Suspecting corruption, she secretly searches and discovers evidence of wrongdoing. Before she can expose the truth, a masked killer begins hunting the conference attendees and hotel staff one by one.

As the body count rises and panic spreads, the survivors must escape the killer while the shocking secrets behind the project threaten to come to light. Patrik Eklund steers this Swedish slasher film, which is based on Mats Strandberg’s novel of the same name. ‘Scary Movie’ and ‘The Conference’ combine slasher horror with comedy, while featuring a masked killer stalking a group of people and fear dictating the characters’ moves at every turn. You may access it here.

7. Girls with Balls (2018)

Directed by Olivier Afonso, ‘Girls with Balls‘ is a French-Belgian film that chronicles the experiences of an all-girls volleyball team whose road trip takes a deadly turn when their van breaks down in a remote forest. Stranded far from help, Morgane (Manon Azem) and other players become the targets of a gang of violent hunters armed with shotguns. The long night unfolds, and the team must rely on its resourcefulness. With the hunters closing in, the women fight back and gradually turn the tables on their pursuers in a brutal battle for survival. Similar to ‘Scary Movie,’ the narrative blends gruesome violence with laughs and danger. Both films feature a group of unlikely survivors, over-the-top characters, and exaggerated horror moments. The comedy horror film can be found here.

6. Heart Eyes (2025)

‘Heart Eyes‘ is the tale of Ally McCabe (Olivia Holt) and Jay Simmonds (Mason Gooding), whose Valentine’s Day date takes a deadly turn when they are targeted by the infamous “Heart Eyes Killer.” Known for hunting couples while wearing a heart-shaped mask, the mysterious murderer forces the pair into a desperate fight for survival. As the killer relentlessly pursues them, Ally and Jay must stay one step ahead, uncover the killer’s identity, and put an end to the bloody rampage before they become the next victims of a deadly individual. ‘Scary Movie’ and ‘Heart Eyes’ feature masked killers, bloody murders, and plenty of laughs in the journey. While Cindy’s story is a relentless parody of popular movies, Ally’s focuses more on romance, suspense, funny moments, and entertaining characters. Helmed by Josh Ruben, the romantic comedy slasher film is streaming on Netflix.

5. Little Evil (2017)

‘Little Evil’ deals with Gary (Adam Scott), who believes he has found the perfect family after marrying Samantha (Evangeline Lilly). His happiness quickly fades when he becomes convinced that Samantha’s young son, Lucas (Owen Atlas), is the Antichrist. Lucas leaves a trail of bizarre and frightening incidents behind him, and Gary struggles to convince anyone that something is seriously wrong. With his wife refusing to believe him, he tries to figure out whether his stepson is trapped by something else. The movie turns familiar horror tropes into ridiculous situations, where ordinary people experience panic, confusion, and laughter, much like ‘Scary Movie’ does. Penned and directed by Eli Craig, the supernatural horror comedy film unfolds here.

4. Zombieland (2009)

Ruben Fleischer steers ‘Zombieland,’ which sheds light on the life of Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), a cautious college student who has stayed alive in a zombie-ravaged America by living according to a strict set of survival rules. His search for his family soon leads him to Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), a fearless zombie hunter with a very different approach to survival. Along the way, they join forces with sisters Wichita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin), who are chasing the promise of a zombie-free amusement park.

The four fight off relentless zombie attacks, face one dangerous situation after another, and gradually form an unlikely bond. While ‘Scary Movie’ satirizes slasher classics through outrageous parody, ‘Zombieland’ finds humor in surviving a zombie apocalypse with an unlikely group of companions. The films’ energetic pacing and memorable characters are equally engaging. The zombie comedy film can be watched here.

3. A Haunted House (2013)

Shaped by the directorial vision of Michael Tiddes, ‘A Haunted House’ follows Malcolm Johnson (Marlon Wayans) and his girlfriend, Kisha Davis (Essence Atkins), after they move into the home of their dreams. Their excitement quickly turns to panic when a series of strange events convinces them that a sinister force is haunting the house. Kisha’s behavior becomes increasingly disturbing, and Malcolm documents the paranormal activity with cameras and desperately searches for a solution.

With help from strange characters, he attempts to rid the house of the evil presence before it completely takes over their lives. Like ‘Scary Movie,’ the narrative spoofs horror films through outrageous humor, exaggerated clichés, and quirky characters. The movies quickly turn scary moments into jokes, adding to the chaos and more rib-tickling moments. The horror comedy film can be enjoyed on Netflix.

2. The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020)

Based on characters by Brian Duffield, ‘The Babysitter: Killer Queen‘ picks up with Cole Johnson (Judah Lewis), who is still haunted by the terrifying events involving his former babysitter. Struggling to move on and attending therapy to cope with the trauma, Cole hopes for a normal night when he joins his friend Melanie Cyrus (Emily Alyn Lind) at a lake party. Instead, he becomes the target of a satanic cult determined to use him in a dark ritual. With the help of Phoebe Atwell (Jenna Ortega), Cole is forced into another desperate fight for survival as he tries to make it through the deadly night.

With McG in the director’s chair, the slasher comedy film is a sequel to ‘The Babysitter.’ Rather than delivering straightforward murder stories, both ‘The Babysitter: Killer Queen’ and ‘Scary Movie’ inject comedy into most of their storylines. Their blend of outrageous action, strange villains, and absurd moments creates a chaotic atmosphere where humor plays a pivotal role in keeping the stories unpredictable. Watch it here.

1. The Babysitter (2017)

Helmed by McG, ‘The Babysitter‘ tells the story of 12-year-old Cole Johnson (Judah Lewis), a timid boy who struggles with bullies and secretly admires his babysitter, Bee (Samara Weaving), because she is the only one who is nice to him. His heartfelt crush turns into a nightmare when he discovers that Bee belongs to a satanic cult and intends to sacrifice him. Trapped inside his own home, Cole becomes the target of Bee and her ruthless followers.

Forced to think on his feet, he overcomes his fears and uses every opportunity to outsmart the killers as the house transforms into a deadly battleground. Psychopathic killers, confused characters, suspense, dark humor, and relentless chaos are common to both ‘Scary Movie’ and ‘The Babysitter.’ Along with these, the visual styles and the character dynamics forge a deeper connection. You can stream the horror comedy film on Netflix.

Read More: Best Slasher Horror Movies on Netflix