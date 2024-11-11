Did Cole Hauser (Rip) Learn Horse Riding for Yellowstone?

In Paramount Network’s Western series ‘Yellowstone,’ Cole Hauser plays Rip Wheeler, the head of the cowboys employed by the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Throughout the five seasons of the show, we see Rip on horseback, running the ranch for his father-in-law, John Dutton. In many episodes, the character displays his horse-riding skills, making it hard to believe that Hauser is not really a cowboy. The actor has been portraying the character highly convincingly, and the ninth episode of the fifth installment is a testament to it. Rip riding his horse after learning about the death of John is guaranteed to leave the viewers in awe of Hauser’s horse-riding skills!

Cole Hauser Has Been Riding Horses Since Childhood

Cole Hauser didn’t have to learn the basics of horse riding for ‘Yellowstone’ since he is no stranger to the animal. Horses were a big part of the childhood of the actor, who was born on a ranch near Santa Barbara, California. He moved with his family to a 1,500-acre ranch in Eugene, Oregon, at the age of four. Between four and seven years old, Hauser used to ride horses frequently. Thus, he was familiar with the basics of horse riding when he received the opportunity to play “Rip the Cowboy” in ‘Yellowstone.’ However, it doesn’t mean he didn’t need to undergo training to polish his skills on horseback.

Riding horses and riding horses as a cowboy are two different things. Therefore, Hauser had to undergo adequate training to ride the animal like a man who lived his whole life with horses. He focused on the process known as “ride and rope” ahead of the production of the series. “[Taylor Sheridan] put me on every kind of horse and saddle that exists, then I got to get out there with experts in every discipline you need to know to be a cowboy… roping and reining. It’s been an absolute dream come true,” the actor told Men’s Journal about preparing for portraying Rip.

Cole Hauser Participated in a Cowboy Camp Before Shooting Yellowstone

Interestingly, horses have been part of Cole Hauser’s ‘Yellowstone’ journey from the start. He received the role of Rip after he fell off a horse and broke his back while filming the 2020 movie ‘The Last Champion.’ Still, he attended a cowboy camp arranged by Taylor Sheridan and company to train the show’s cast members. He learned a lot from the horsemen and trainers who worked in the series to perfect his horse-riding skills. “Eventually, I got to the place where I would completely forget I was on a horse because it was second nature,” Hauser added to Men’s Journal.

Since then, Hauser trained well with horses before the start of every season’s filming. When he returns to horseback after a break, he must suffer to return to “horse shape.” “You’ve just got to get on the horse and spend a month. And the first two weeks suck—you’re sore, back hurts, arm hurts from roping, but those muscles turn back on, and the next thing you know, you can ride all day long,” the actor told GQ. As his time as a cast member of the series progressed, Hauser also formed a bond with his horse, Dude, whom he describes as an “all-around stud.”

Horse riding has also been an “unbelievable workout” for Hauser, who gets on horseback to improve his core. Now, after five seasons of ‘Yellowstone,’ the actor is an amazing rider who can easily captivate viewers with his skills. His love for horses and dedication to perfecting the art of horse riding can be noticed whenever we see Rip on horseback on the screen.

